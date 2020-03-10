PORT HAWKESBURY: Officials with the Town of Port Hawkesbury have pulled the trigger on their doctor recruitment plan by recently hosting their initial six doctors.

On March 2, the cohort of new potential physicians was in town for a site visit. Each of them have already immigrated to Canada, have families with children, but have yet to find a place to practice medicine.

Following March’s regular town council meeting the following day, councillor Trevor Boudreau, who is also the chair of the town’s health care recruitment committee, said there was some interest from the physicians, noting he has “high hopes” one of them will choose Port Hawkesbury.

“We took them to a couple of the schools in the community, we took them to the yacht club, we took them around our recreation facilities and cultural facilities,” he said. “[We] wanted to insure they understood what our town has to offer – especially a community this size.”

Even if none of the doctors choose the community, Boudreau said the town has learned a significant amount from this recruiting experience. He added that after this initial visit, the town will now be able to plan an improved experience for the next cohort of doctors that wishes to visit the Strait area.

In a Facebook post earlier that same day, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said she really hoped they were able to demonstrate through the tour just how amazing Port Hawkesbury is a place to live, work and play.

“Having a new doctor practice in our town would be so beneficial to the entire Strait region,” she said. “Of course, many of our visitors fell in love with our waterfront – it might have helped that Bert Lewis promised them a ride in his sail boat.”

For more on physician recruitment in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone, check out: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/nsha-provides-update-on-doctor-recruitment/.