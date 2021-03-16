Tourism project in the works for Petit de Grat

ARICHAT: The stakeholders in a project for Petit de Grat have asked for a financial contribution from the municipality.

During the committee of the whole session of Richmond Municipal Council on March 8 in Arichat, Yvon Samson, with La Picasse centre communautaire, made a presentation regarding a proposed tourism green space project for Petit de Grat.

Samson said project partners also include the Petit de Grat Beautification Society, the Petit de Grat Harbour Authority and the Le conseil développement économique de la Nouvelle-Ecosse.

“The long-term goal is create jobs and good quality of life for our residents, and visitors to our county,” he said.

The project was identified in a former municipal tourism project back in 2012, he told council.

One of the attractions of the project will be an Acadian Odyssey Commemorative Monument in recognition of the Expulsion of the Acadians and 300 years of Acadian settlement on Isle Madame, Samson noted.

“The monument will include general text, in French and English, about the great upheaval or explusion, as well as a specific text, in French and English, for the site hosting the monument,” she said.

The monument will be located on land leased to the harbour authority and owned by the federal government; across tfrom St. Joseph’s Church and will be maintained by the beautification society.

“The committee members envision quality park infrastructure with site-friendly and historical interpretive panels to guide visitors to points of interest in the vicinity, and to share local historical and contemporary highlights of the Acadian community,” he stated. “Furthermore, the park will be set up with park benches and walking activities along the route. The park includes a sunken, one-foot deep bandstand, in a circle design for live entertainment and occasional exhibits on medicinal plants, wildlife and the fisheries.”

The park space will include fishermen’s shanties, built alongside the park which will be designed according to the paintings of the late artist Ronald a Gonzague, Samson said. The park is also offering kayak and canoe rentals, safety equipment, fishing gear to fish mackerel, and an art gallery with crafts from the region. There will be demonstrations of preparing traditional Acadian food, he said.

The project is, for the most park, sponsored by Centre La Picasse, Samson explained, as well as other community partners like Festival acadien de Petit de Grat, and the annual Shark Fishing Derby held during the Acadian festival.

In addition to concerts, Samson said organizers also want to provide self-guided tours.

He estimated the total cost of the project is between $375,00 and $400,000, and they have investigated funding sources from various levels of government.

Samson said the private sector has also been approached to put their logos on the monument at a sponsorship cost of $10,000, and he said several companies have expressed interest.

The municipality is being asked to consider a financial contribution of $15,000, or a marketing sponsorship with Richmond County’s logo on the monument.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson expressed his support for the project in French and English and had a motion passed to refer the request to budget deliberations.

“I think it’s very important for our culture and the tourism industry in this county,” he said.

Agreeing that the project would be great for the community, District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson asked Samson to send a detailed budget proposal for the project.