Town council to decide fate of Mulgrave library

MULGRAVE: The future of the library in the Town of Mulgrave is before council, again.

During their regular monthly council meeting on March 2, it was once again decided to table a decision on the fate of the Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL) Mulgrave Branch.

Last month at the town’s committee of the whole meeting, senior staff held a discussion surrounding the library.

“The issue revolves around low usage of the facility,” Mayor Ron Chisholm said. “With so few patrons, it wouldn’t make sense to keep somebody hired on there.”

Chisholm indicated if council’s decision is ultimately to close the library, the people of Mulgrave won’t lose complete access to ECRL resources.

He suggested residents in the Town of Mulgrave will continue, like always, to have access to the library in Port Hawkesbury, along with having continued access to a curb-side pick-up service that will remain within town limits, located at the ECRL Headquarters.