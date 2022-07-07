ANTIGONISH: Two of Atlantic Canada’s public universities have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will enable bachelor of science (BSc) students at one school to easily transfer to complete their bachelor of science in human nutrition (BScHNU) at another.

“We are committed to creating partnerships that provide educational opportunities for our students, giving them the tools required to thrive in a dynamic field with ever-increasing career opportunities,” says Dr. Petra Hauf, vice-president of UNB’s Saint John campus. “This MOU is an example of how collaboration and teamwork enable us to drive growth and development within the Atlantic region.”

Under this agreement, current BSc students from the UNB Saint John campus will be able to transfer to StFX after completing two full years of their program, the universities announced in a press release issued on June 30. They said qualifying students must have a minimum average of 60 per cent and will receive advanced standing of up to 60 credits at StFX. After transferring to StFX, students will be required to complete the compulsory courses for the BScHNU, they noted.

“This new pathway will make it easier for UNB students to pursue studies in the growing field of food and nutrition,” says Dr. Ann Fox, associate professor and chair of the department of human nutrition at StFX. “It will also expand opportunities to students who are enrolled in the bachelor of science program to pursue career paths in dietetics, food science, nutrition research, teaching, public health and food entrepreneurship. We are excited about having students from UNB join the nutrition program at StFX.”