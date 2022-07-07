Starting the genealogical journey at Chestico Museum and Archives

PORT HOOD: Genealogy or ancestor-hunting has become one of the most popular and fastest growing hobbies worldwide today, according to Chestico Museum and Archives.

Chestico Museum and Archives explained that the word genealogy comes from the Greek, “genea” meaning race, family or descent, and “logos” meaning discourse, theory or science, and its definition is: “The science or study of family origins, history and descent – names, dates, places and relationships.”

Chestico Museum and Archives said it is one of the greatest forms of collecting except that instead of acquiring coins, stamps, or first-day postal covers, it entails the collection of historical pieces and those who lived before. They said genealogy has been compared to a gigantic jigsaw puzzle.

The study of family descent or genealogy is a scientific study which uses investigative skills and many related fields of learning such as history, biography, geography, sociology, law, medicine, linguistics and mathematics, according to Chestico Museum and Archives.

Genealogists piece together rich tapestries of family history and open their own minds to a wealth of knowledge and understanding, Chestico Museum and Archives said, noting that people want to know the stories of their ancestors’ lives and how they were interwoven into the fabric of history.

Chestico Museum and Archives said scientists have concluded that all people are related to each other, at least by the 50th cousin or degree, and inherited all of physical/psychological traits and DNA from ancestors who are living now or before. For health reasons alone, they said many people today want to know more about their ancestors, their lives, family features and personality traits, and health conditions that they may inherit (hair and eye colour, skin tone, body features, diabetes, heart disease and specific cancers). Many people long to know where and who they come from, they noted.

Today, with the help of talking to family members and friends, online research and DNA testing, Chestico Museum and Archives said people can find out who their ancestors were quite quickly compared to the days of searching microfilms or microfiche for hours on end at the archives.

Every family likes to think it has some royal blood in it somewhere, but Chestico Museum and Archives said most only have a few rogues and criminals in their background.

For those who want to trace their family roots, Chestico Museum and Archives in Port Hood is offering a series of informative genealogy workshops “Starting the Genealogical Journey” on Tuesdays between July 12 and Aug. 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Brenda (Hawley) Harrison, Port Hood residents John and Cathy Gillies, and the museum will be providing the workshops for the beginner or more experienced person who wants to record and research their family tree.

The museum said Harrison is a descendant of Captain Matthew Hawley of Connecticut, Guysborough County, Port Hood, and Mabou, Inverness County. They said she is the daughter of Roy Hawley, who grew up in Port Hood, and is related to many Port Hood and Mabou descendants. She has been a genealogist, historian, writer, and researcher for over 40 years, they said. The museum said she has been an instructor of genealogy and memoir writing since 1990, as well as scrapbooking and heritage scrapbooking since 2004, and is also an avid artisan and gardener.

The focus of the workshops will be on starting a genealogical journey with plenty of helpful information and techniques, and during the workshops, Chestico Museum and Archives said participants will learn how to complete typical genealogy charts including a four-generation pedigree chart.

Since pre-registration is required and space is limited, contact the Chestico Museum and Archives to reserve a spot by dropping in to the museum, calling 902-787-2244, going on their web site: http://chesticoplace.com/museum, or accessing their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/chesticomuseum.