Vaccine clinic, storage site coming to Antigonish

HALIFAX: By the middle of February, provincial officials hope to have a vaccine clinic and a storage site set up in Antigonish.

Health officials provided an update on Jan. 19 that included plans for new community clinics. Also discussed were plans to work with pharmacies and doctors’ offices to make the vaccine available to more Nova Scotians.

“In an effort to vaccinate those at highest risk, and those who are critical to the health care response in our province, we will target our efforts where they will have the greatest impact until our vaccine supply increases,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

The province said it will establish a new cold storage site in Antigonish by the end of this month, and they will have the equipment needed to store all types of COVID-19 vaccine. This will bring the total cold storage sites to nine, the province noted.

In 30 days, the province said it will also open a new vaccine clinic in Antigonish.

“The cold storage site in Antigonish will be located at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital,” spokesperson Marla MacInnis told The Reporter. “Once it opens by the end of January, and until the supply of vaccine increases, the clinic at St. Martha’s will administer vaccines to health care workers.”

The province said it also plans to use Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to open more clinics in long-term care facilities, regional rehabilitation centres and adult residential centres.

Over the next 60 to 90 days, the province said it will launch prototype clinics for First Nations and in African Nova Scotian communities, set up mass immunization clinics in all communities with cold storage sites, and expand healthcare worker clinics to primary care physicians, pharmacists and homecare workers.

“The federal government has very strict protocols around storage, handling and transportation of vaccine,” MacInnis explained. “To be a cold storage site, the sites do not necessarily need to create space, but they need to have security and the electrical capacity needed for the equipment to store the vaccine, such as ultra-low temperature freezers, which had to be procured.”

The province said it has also engaged Doctors Nova Scotia and the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia on how their members can support vaccine delivery in the community. They said prototype clinics could also include pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

“Prototype clinics may be established with pharmacies and doctors’ offices to help Nova Scotia prepare the province to deliver and administer large quantities of vaccine as supply increases,” MacInnis said.

Over the next three months, the province said it will focus on vaccine delivery to health care workers directly involved in the COVID-19 response, as well as staff, residents and designated caregivers in long-term care and residential care facilities.

The provincial government claimed it will also launch prototype clinics to help prepare the province to deliver and administer large quantities of vaccine as supply increases. Those include community clinics for those aged 80 and over and clinics in First Nations and African Nova Scotian communities delivered by physicians and pharmacists.

“Our immunization plan has been strategic and flexible from the start and it will continue to evolve as more information about the vaccines, our supply and best practices becomes available,” added Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “Age will be the main way we prioritize community immunization, because we know the impact COVID-19 has on older people.”