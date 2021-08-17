Victim recuperating in hospital following apparent shark attack

MARGAREE: A woman airlifted to hospital following what is believed to be a shark attack is doing fine, according to her family.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce said the RCMP received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 13 in which a shark allegedly bit 21-year-old Taylor Boudreau-Deveaux while she was swimming off a boat approximately one kilometre west of Margaree.

“Police were told by witnesses with the victim they saw what they believe to be a shark fin just after the incident and near where it occurred,” Joyce told The Reporter. “The women incurred serious injury.”

Joyce also confirmed that Boudreau-Deveaux was airlifted to hospital in Halifax via EHS LifeFlight.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 14, Wayne Boudreau provided an update on her status.

“Taylor Boudreau-Deveaux, my granddaughter, is doing fine after her (encounter) with a shark,” he posted. “Big smile, lots of stitches, but doing good.”