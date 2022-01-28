Why no African Nova Scotian Affairs offices in the Strait area?

A recent decision by the provincial government to allocate regional offices should be revisited at some point.

On Jan. 17, the province announced the establishment of new African Nova Scotian Affairs (ANSA) regional offices in Digby, New Glasgow, and the Preston area.

The new regional offices will give African Nova Scotian communities increased access to government support, programs and services, the province noted.

Pat Dunn, Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs, said his government “heard loud and clear” that rural African Nova Scotian communities have unique needs and concerns, and require greater access to supports and services.

The province said the hiring process to support the regional offices will begin soon, and the offices are expected to open in the coming weeks.

Dwayne Provo, Associate Deputy Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs, said access is paramount if the province wants to strengthen support to African Nova Scotian communities.

Myla Borden, member of the Ward 1 Social and Recreation Centre in, New Glasgow, said this move will allow communities to share more ideas, projects and programs, as well as opportunities to access services.

Calling the news a “welcome step,” Dr. Carolyn Thomas, Owner and Operator of Black Heritage Tours Inc., said it is fundamental to have a dedicated African Nova Scotian Affairs support staff to help support the community’s needs.

According to the province, African Nova Scotian Affairs has offices in Yarmouth, serving southwest Nova Scotia; Truro, serving the Colchester-Cumberland region; and Sydney, serving the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM).

The province said the new Digby office will serve the Digby-Annapolis-Kings region while the New Glasgow office will serve Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

Amelia T. Jarvis, Communications Advisor to the Office of African Nova Scotian Affairs, told The Reporter New Glasgow is home to one of the largest African Nova Scotian communities outside the metro area, and is within driving distance of other communities, including Antigonish, Guysborough, Lincolnville and Sunnyville.

Combined with the existing offices in Cape Breton, Truro and Halifax, Jarvis said strategically placing an ANSA regional office in New Glasgow with two staff members will increase access for African Nova Scotian communities throughout the northeast region of the province.

But that still leaves out rural communities in Cape Breton, as well as Guysborough County, from which the nearest office is hours away in New Glasgow.

Because these areas are removed from service centres, at the very least, the province could have situated an office in the Strait area, specifically the village of Guysborough.

The case is strong case for Guysborough. There is a large and historic African Nova Scotian community in Sunnyville, Lincolnville, and Upper Big Tracadie, as well as other centres in the county like Mulgrave and Canso, along with Guysborough.

And there are African Nova Scotians in communities around Richmond, Victoria, and Inverness counties who also need a local office, since the lone Cape Breton office only covers the CBRM.

There is no disputing that the current African Nova Scotian population and the presence of StFX makes a compelling case for Antigonish to house a regional office, compared to New Glasgow.

It is possible that at a later date, the decision could be made to add more regional offices, and at that time, those Strait area communities, will hopefully get the consideration they deserve.