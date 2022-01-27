Man charged after bringing handgun into St. Peter’s business

ST. PETER’S: Police expect to lay more charges following an incident here last week.

On Jan. 18, Richmond County District RCMP said they received a complaint of a man who was in a store on Grenville Street in St. Peter’s, “wearing an unconcealed handgun on his waist.”

According to a press release issued today, the RCMP started investigating the incident, and on Jan. 20, they executed a search warrant at a home on Old Band Office Road in Potltoek First Nation. Police said they arrested a 36-year-old man at the home without incident, and during the search, they seized a rifle, a number of airsoft handguns and rifles, a prohibited magazine, and ammunition.

The man was released from custody on conditions and will be facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm, the RCMP noted.

The man will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court at a later date, and the RCMP added that the investigation is continuing.