PORT HAWKESBURY: The winners have been announced for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 Poster and Literary Contest.

According to a press release issued last week by the Port Hawkesbury legion branch, there were 175 entries to the contest this year, and all entries had Remembrance Day as their theme.

In the Primary to Grade 3 level, Neil MacDonald finished first in the black and white poster category, and in the colour poster category, Reese Wadden finished first, Sophie MacSween in second, Sadie MacNeil in third, and in fourth place was Elise Lacharity.

At the junior level (Grades 4 to 6), Alister Langley finished first and Nicholas King in second in the black and white poster category. In the colour poster category, Chloe Hendsbee earned first, Harper Wilneff second, Declan MacCallum third, Allan Murray fourth, and in fifth place was Matthew LeBlanc. In the literary poem category, Liam Smith finish first, Charlie Landry second, Dylan Roach third, and Nolan MacNeil came in fourth place.

At the intermediate level (Grades 7 to 9), Brooke Wadden finished in top spot, Faith Hamilton was second, and placing third was Leila Vaughn McManus, all in the black and white poster category. In the colour poster category, Yeyoung Kim place first, Carter Fougere second, and third place went to Allie MacIntyre. In the literacy poem category, first place went to Luke MacDonnell, second to Payton MacLeod, third to Kenzie Williams, and in fourth was Bradley Phillips. In the literary essay category, Alyanah Mercado won first place, Keira Campbell second, Jenna Proctor third, and in the fourth sport was Yeyoung Kim.

As for the senior level (Grades 10 to 12), in the black and white poster category, Clara Jeffrey got top spot, second place went to Abby Hatcher, and Shelby Landry came in third place. Alexis Chisholm-Beaton won the colour poster category, followed by Emma Carrigan in second, Olivia Langley in third, and in the fourth, Hope Murray. In the literary poem category, Sara Pluta took first and in second was Annie Maltby. In the literary essay category, Pluta also finished first, and second went to Pamela Lindsay.

The legion thanked each student who participated in the contest this year. They said the parents/guardians of the students who won a prize have been notified already and the winners have been sent their prizes by mail.

As in the past four years, the judges for the contest were Lloyd Edmond, Vivian Wright and Lorna MacRury, the legion said, adding that the judging session is a positive and rewarding event for each of them.

“We know they truly enjoy their participation and thank them for their efforts,” legion branch 43 noted. “We thank the staff at (Tamarac Education Centre) and SAERC for the energy they have put into this. Their participation in this project sends a reassuring message to the branch 43 and community members. Remembrance will continue.”