Sports X-Men spoil Acadia’s homecoming weekend By Drake Lowthers - October 18, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Alex Fedchun finished the game with six solo tackles, including this quarterback sack. Photos by Drake LowthersConference leading rusher Malcolm Bussey ran through the Acadia defense for 191 yards and scored two touchdowns in the X-Men’s 46-11 win. Offensive Coordinator Dave Van Den Heuvel discusses some strategy with X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan. Second year quarterback Silas Fagnan scrambles out of the pocket, he finished with 25 rushing yards on three attempts in the X-Men’s 46-11 win over Acadia on Oct. 15. Zakariya Karim holds up a peace sign after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of their 46-11 stomping of Acadia. Alex Fedchun was all smiles as StFX’s defense put up a strong game against Acadia allowing 27 rushing yards. Hunter Mousseau celebrates a quarterback sack by throwing up a set of moose antlers.