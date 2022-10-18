MULGRAVE: The RCMP has charged a third person in connection with a home invasion that took place earlier this month in the town.

Inverness County District RCMP said officers arrested 23-year-old Riley Hoben of Boylston on Oct. 16. Hoben was held in custody overnight and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Oct. 17, where he was charged and released on conditions by the court.

Hoben was charged with: three counts of mischief; two counts of assault; aggravated assault; assault causing bodily harm; and break and enter.

On Oct. 1, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Inverness County District RCMP said they responded to a report of a home invasion on Tower Road in Mulgrave.

The RCMP said that a group of men forced their way into a home and assaulted four people, before fleeing the area.

The RCMP said all four victims were transported to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital by ambulance for treatment, with two of the victims suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries and two of the victims suffering “minor injuries.”

On Oct. 5, the RCMP said they arrested two men who were held in police custody overnight.

According to the RCMP, Craig Edward Ryan, 51, of Mulgrave and Craig Evan Ryan, 23, of West Bay were charged with: three counts of mischief; two counts of assault; aggravated assault; assault causing bodily harm; and break and enter.

Both men appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Oct. 6 and according to the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service were released by the court with a financial surety on conditions that included: observing a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. at their residences, except to go to work; not going to any place selling alcoholic beverages; not to possess or consume alcoholic beverages; not to possess or consume drugs except those given by prescription; surrendering their firearms to the Port Hawkesbury RCMP; not possessing weapons; not to go near the residence at Tower Road; and to have no contact with James Simpson, Joseph Simpson, Juanita Simpson, or Jonathan Larade.

All three men are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Oct. 31.

The RCMP added it is continuing efforts to identify the fourth suspect involved in the home invasion and they are asking the public for a copy of a video that is circulating in the community.

Cpl. Chris Marshall added that the RCMP believes the video depicts the incident.

“The RCMP can seek a judicial authorization for evidence, however in order to do so, we must have a general idea of a person or persons that are in possession of the video,” he added.