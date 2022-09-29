ST. PETERS: Lachlan Gale MacLeod, a Grade 3 student at East Richmond Education Centre, started playing the fiddle a few years ago.

At that time, his parents had him listen to some of their favourite fiddle tunes. MacLeod is appreciative to the many people in his community who helped him learn to play. This past year, he tried his hand at more contemporary music and currently his favourite song to play is “Zombie” by The Cranberries.

Knowing that MacLeod was a fan of Ashley MacIsaac, the staff at the Bras d’Or Lakes Inn help facilitate a meeting between the two before MacIsaac’s concert during Pirate Days.

MacLeod volunteers at the Fortress Louisbourg and recently saw MacIsaac perform there, but he was sorry that he didn’t have his fiddle with him at that event. He made sure he had it in hand when he arrived at The Inn, and MacIsaac checked to make sure the fiddle was tuned correctly, then with MacLeod’s permission, signed the back.

The young fiddler had a front row seat for the first hour of the concert and by the look on his face, he certainly enjoyed the tunes.