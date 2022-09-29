Louisdale student-athlete making mark at UdeM

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK: Abigail Bona has logged plenty of miles on her soccer journey.

Growing up in Louisdale, in order to improve her skills, while playing at the highest level possible, there were many road trips across the province, including ones to practice with her team; the opportunities near home were few and far between.

“I have had to travel a lot, but I did what I had to do,” the 18-year-old midfielder told The Reporter.

Along with being a key to her development as a soccer player, it has prepared her for the long bus rides that are part of life as an Atlantic University Sport (AUS) student-athlete.

The graduate of École Beau-Port in Arichat is a first-year midfielder with Université de Moncton Aigles Bleues women’s varsity soccer program.

“It is such a great program,” Bona offered in describing her early experience with the Blue and Gold.

Noting the “sense of family” found with the team, she adds, “It has been really great; everyone has made me feel so welcomed.”

As for when she got her start on the pitch, as a three-year-old, Bona quipped, “It was a long time ago.”

Although she played several sports growing up, she notes that soccer topped the list, more often than no, when it came to evoking her passion.

“I love team sports; it is what I have always played,” Bona said.

And, for her, soccer epitomizes what she enjoys the most about being part of a team.

“When you make a mistake, there is always someone there to back you,” Bona explained.

She said that, “Every team I have played on has been like a family.”

In her early years, while living in Halifax, Bona remembered having ample opportunities to develop her craft; although those were lessened with her family’s move to Louisdale, due to factors such as smaller size and lower popularity of the sport, again, she was undeterred.

Along with some Halifax-based teams, Bona played recent seasons with the Strait United and Cape Breton football clubs. This past summer, she took the pitch with the U18 ‘AA’ Antigonish Celtics.

With a decision to make, when it came to her university studies, Bona said that continuing her academic career in French has always been a top priority.

A couple of years ago, in early 2020, she met Aigles Bleues head coach Mehyar Zekaroui at a soccer showcase. Once the upheaval caused by COVID-19 began to wane, Bona contacted her now varsity head coach and “It went from there.”

She has been able to pair perfectly her academic and athletic pursuits.

“Abigail has a great personality, and she fit in quickly with our group,” Zekaroui said of his freshman.

Noting she is “very calm,” he added that Bona has “great patience with the ball.”

“She is open to all the instruction our staff shares with her, and she is trying to improve her game in every session,” Zekaroui noted.

Her head coach said everyone is “happy to have Abigail in our program.”

“We wish her great success on the field and in the class room.”

As for the strengths of her game, Bona talked about “soccer IQ.”

“I think I am able to make quick decisions,” she said, adding her soundness technically – with or without possession of the ball.

As for the biggest adjustment when it comes to playing soccer at the AUS level, Bona offered, “The biggest thing is the pace of play,” adding the importance of making “quicker decisions.”

She agreed that those are areas in which she must continue to improve in order to earn minutes on the field.

“I also have to improve my speed,” Bona said, explaining that her strength is “endurance rather than sprints.”

Along with athletics, she is settling into the academic demands of university.

“It is an adjustment,” noted Bona, a Bachelor of Science in chemistry student.

Teaching was once her career aspiration, but now she is “not so sure.”

“We will see what happens over the next four years,” she offers of that decision-making process.

Bona said she is pleased with choosing Université de Moncton.

“It has been great.”

The daughter of Jennifer and Craig Bona noted that there is a lesson to be learned from not only her, but also a couple of her teammates, who have come from “super small” areas and made the varsity women’s soccer program.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from; it is about working hard and never giving up.”