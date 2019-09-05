Debut Atlantic presents ‘Road Trip’

HALIFAX: Vibrant Canadian duo mmeagan&amy, formed by violinist Amy Hillis and pianist Meagan Milatz, share an intense passion for innovative programming and fearless music-making.

Praised for their energy, sensitivity, and musical maturity, meagan&amy are about to embark on the first ever Pan-Canadian tour, a partnership between Debut Atlantic, Jeunesses Musicales Canada, and Prairie Debut. The duo will launch this exciting initiative in Atlantic Canada for Debut Atlantic with seven concerts, including three concerts in Nova Scotian communities.

From September 13-29, the duo will enthrall audiences with their program that cleverly pairs Canadian composers including Jocelyn Morlock, André Mathieu and Nova Scotia’s own Dinuk Wijeratne with well-known icons such as Mozart, Fauré and Bartók. Exploring a uniquely Canadian soundscape, their program simultaneously reflects our past, our present and our future.

The tour will include a new commission by Jocelyn Morlock. A joint commission for the Pan-Canadian partnerships, Atlantic Canadian audiences will be the first to enjoy this exciting work titled Alba.

On Saturday, September 14 at 7:30 pm., meagan&amy first appear in Nova Scotia at S FX University’s Immaculata Hall for the Antigonish Performing Arts Series.

In addition to concert engagements, meagan&amy will be working with young students and performing at schools throughout the region. They will also participate in a video conferencing session hosted by Newfoundland’s Centre for Distance Learning and Innovation (CDLI), which will be available for public viewing around the world at a date to be announced soon.

Debut Atlantic wishes to recognize the partners and sponsors that come together to bring these incredible artists to communities and venues of all sizes across our region. Touring these artists would not be possible without the generous support of sustaining partners, including Canada Council for the Arts, Arts Nova Scotia, and the Province of New Brunswick. Debut would also like to thank its educational partner, the Nova Scotia Department of Education, and its season partners, including the Halifax Regional Municipality, the Lloyd Carr-Harris Foundation, Support4Culture, the Craig Foundation, Pink Larkin, Halcraft Printers, Strategic Arts Management, and InnVest Hotels (Comfort Inn).

Full details on Debut Atlantic’s concert seasons and educational programs can be found at: www.debutatlantic.ca.