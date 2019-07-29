Granville Green welcomes Tim Baker and the Weather Station

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Granville Green free outdoor concert series is presented by Nustar and Bear Head LNG, and this summer features some of Canada’s most talented musicians as part of the series.

At the end of 2017, 12 years after their inception, the multi-award-winning band, Hey Rosetta! went on hiatus, after selling 10,000 tickets to five farewell shows. For the band’s principal songwriter and lead vocalist Tim Baker, this was the start of a new chapter. On his debut solo album Forever Overhead, Baker warmly welcomes the listener. The first words on the first single “Dance,” is akin to a toast: “here’s to the other side.” What follows are 11 songs that centre on kinship and show that Baker’s sharp songwriting is as affecting as ever.

Tamara Lindeman

Special guests, the Weather Station features Toronto songwriter Tamara Lindeman who performs beautifully melodic and always straight from the heart of the matter songs. Lindeman will open the show at 7 p.m.

