Head of Serious Incident Response Team leaving

HALIFAX: Ron MacDonald, head of the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), is retiring next month after 26 years in the civil service.

MacDonald, SiRT’s first and only director, developed the independent investigations office from a concept to a highly effective civilian oversight body.

An Antigonish native, MacDonald has accepted a new position as chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office in British Columbia.

“I thank Ron for his years of service and outstanding leadership at SiRT,” said Justice Minister Mark Furey. “Our loss is B.C.’s gain. Because of Ron’s good work, Nova Scotia has an innovative model that is unique to Atlantic Canada and is respected across the country.”

The Serious Incident Response Team independently investigates all serious incidents which arise from the actions of police in Nova Scotia. Since it began in 2012, SiRT investigated more than 120 cases. It is an important part of the province’s justice system.

The process to hire MacDonald’s replacement will begin immediately.