POINT TUPPER: Two of the region’s largest employers want regulators to approve a “very unique” tarriff agreement.

Nova Scotia Power (NSP) and its largest consumer, Port Hawkesbury Paper (PHP) are asking the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) to consider a deal that would see the utility have control over the mill’s operations.

Peter MacDonald, resource manager with PHP, told The Reporter the Active Demand Control (ADC) rate is brand new in the province, and as far as they know, in any other jurisdiction in North America.

“The nuts and bolts of it are, NSP will dispatch or control, our load here at the mill on an hour-by-hour basis to best manage the overall system of the province,” he said. “We’re a very, very large load in this province, and what that means is we can provide a lot of benefit to the overall system by moving our load around – we can be flexible.”

PHP consumes about a million megawatts of power each year, which MacDonald indicated was roughly 10 per cent of all the electricity produced by NSP.

Under the new proposed Load Retention Tariff (LRT), the mill would cease control to NSP, which brings a larger benefit to all the other ratepayers in the province. Along with fuel costs, the mill will pay an additional fixed cost of a minimum of $4 for each megawatt hour (MWh) of power it consumes – which is actually expected to be in the $9-$10 range.

Combined with fuel costs, MacDonald said the mill is projecting to pay around $60 MWh over the next four-years if the tariff agreement is approved by the UARB.

“It’s very unique and we’re kind of excited about it, because we’re such a large load and we’re giving up control to a third-party,” he said. “We’re a mill that needs to run a business and make paper and we’re going to hand over control of our load in terms of when we run and what load levels to someone else, which is a big leap of faith in the utility and quite frankly speaks to a level of trust and collaboration between the mill and the utility.”

Under the current LRT, which was implemented when the mill restarted in 2012 and expires at the end of this year, the mill is paying an additional fixed cost of between $2-$4 MWh.

Despite giving up control to NSP on when and what they run, PHP in return, is able to keep the mill at a sustainable level and more certainty around their day-to-day work they don’t have now.

As their price is very high in the winter when the demand for power is at its peak in January and February, and during the summer months their prices are much better, it still leaves a lot of uncertainty.

“Under this new rate we’ll have a lot more certainty. Each November we’ll know what our rate is going to be for the next year, plus or minus a bit – that gives us more ability to plan our order books, plans for loads, freight, transportation.”