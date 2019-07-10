RCMP investigate drowning

FRAMBOISE: At 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8, Richmond County RCMP responded to a call of a drowning on Crooked Lake Road.

The woman who drowned was at a remote cottage with a friend.

An RCMP press release said the woman went for a swim and, a short time later, disappeared under the surface. She did not come back up. The friend tried to help but was unable to get to her in time. She was 28 years old.

Police and volunteer firefighters required assistance from the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team. Divers recovered the body of the deceased woman Tuesday morning.

The RCMP has not made a determination about criminality at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is assisting with the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time,” said the RCMP in their press release.