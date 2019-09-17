ANTIGONISH: As Nova Scotia moves towards becoming a more environmentally stable province, one low cost option is a Photovoltaic (PV) solar system.

Late last month, the largest PV solar system in the Town of Antigonish was installed at 227 Main Street. The commercial building owned by Issam Kadray, is home to Vogue Optical, Gold Dust Tanning Hair & Esthetics, Arthur J. Gallagher Canada, and Beltone Canada.

Sitting on the building’s flat roof and completely unseen from the ground, the PV solar system is equipped with 120-panels, each with a power output rating of 345 watts. The system is capable of producing 36 kilowatts every hour.

A solar panel works by allowing photons, or particles of light, to knock electrons free from atoms, generating a flow of electricity by absorbing sunlight with photovoltaic cells, generating direct current (DC) energy, and then converting it to usable alternating current (AC) energy.

Contributed photos — Crews from Appleseed Energy of Isle Madame installed the solar panels. Appleseed Energy is the second-largest installer of solar panels in Nova Scotia, and they have installed over 300 systems throughout the province.

“The system is hooked into a panel in the building and is supporting what’s called the house panel,” said Brian Rose, president of Appleseed Energy. “In that building – it’s going to be the hall lights, the outside lights, all of the electricity that’s used as building specific rather than tenant specific.”

Rose explained the system, which is roughly three-times the size of the average residential system, is tied into the town’s electric utility and will receive a credit in the summer for whatever electricity is produced.

“It’s kind of like buying your electricity rather than renting it,” he said. “Instead of paying an uncertain, unknown amount of money every year, or whatever the utility charges, he’s actually putting capital costs in place that actually buys this chunk of electricity for the lifespan of the system.”

Rose said the PV solar system is a way for commercial building owners to make sure they control their costs and it’s a capital expense rather than an operational expense. The average payback on the expenditure is 10-11 years for commercial installations, while residential is only seven to eight years.

“After that it’s free; everybody uses electricity and in this case there is a demand meter at this commercial location,” he said. “What a demand meter is, is once you’re over a certain number of kilowatt hours for the year, you get on what’s called demand metering, which then spikes your electricity costs because your usage is above that.”

If the panels can produce enough power on site to bring the electricity down below the demand meter threshold, Rose said the building owner would be on the regular meter, saving them a whole lot of money.

Rose said the popularity of PV solar system is on the rise in the province, mainly backed by the excellent program offered through Efficiency Nova Scotia, allowing homeowners to apply for a 30 per cent rebate, up to $8,500, on the installation.

“A lot of people are taking advantage of this offer, with the low price of solar factored in with the high cost of electricity, the rising cost of electricity, those things are pointing to a solar future,” he said. “Our company alone has hired seven extra people and added another truck and trailer.”

According to Efficiency Nova Scotia, Appleseed Energy is the second-largest installer of solar panels in Nova Scotia, and according to the company they have installed over 300 other systems throughout the province.