PORT HAWKESBURY: Two suspects in an attempted murder case are scheduled to return to court this month.

A bail hearing for 24-year-old Joshua Lindsay Paul of Eskasoni – who is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon – is scheduled for Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on October 8, and in the meantime, he will remain in custody.

On September 18, 34-year-old Robert Paul of Eskasoni, elected a Nova Scotia Supreme Court trial by judge alone in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He will also remain in custody until a preliminary hearing from February 19-21 in Wagmatcook Provincial Court.

On September 5, Jenilee Kaitlyn Francis, 18, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and obstruction. She was held in custody overnight and was taken to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on September 6. Francis was released on strict conditions and is scheduled for an election and plea hearing in Wagmatcook Provincial Court on October 29.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on August 25, Inverness District RCMP received multiple 911 calls of a male being chased by two men on Portage Road in Waycobah. According to an RCMP press release, more 911 calls were received, reporting a hit and run on Highway 105 in Waycobah. By the time officers arrived on scene, the victim had been transported to Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

It was determined at the scene that the two incidents were related, the RCMP said, noting that it appears the victim was struck by a gold-coloured car, then attacked by its occupants with an object. The RCMP said the suspects and victim are known to one another and this is not considered to be a random act.

That same morning, the RCMP arrested two men and a woman at a residence in Waycobah without incident. Joshua Paul and Robert Paul were remanded in following their appearance in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on August 26. Francis was released without charges.