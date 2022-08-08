INVERNESS: The Inverness County Centre for the Arts (ICCA) announced they are presenting Joel Plaskett Emergency in a special event where they revisit their album Down at the Khyber on Aug. 12, as part of ICCA’s Sunset Series.

Carmen Townsend will open the show beginning at 7 p.m.

From rocking Halifax’s Marquee Club with The Emergency, to performing for the masses at Massey Hall or touring the country with his father, Joel Plaskett has forged a reputation as one of Canada’s most engaging performers and respected singer-songwriters, the ICCA noted.

“I’m very excited to play these songs again and to have Tim Brennan join us on bass. Dave Marsh, Tim and I recorded Down at the Khyber together over 20 years ago and the songs are full of memories of traveling the country together. It will be great fun to revisit them in Inverness,” Plaskett said in a press release issued by the ICCA last week.

For this special show in Inverness on Aug. 12, the ICCA said the original Joel Plaskett Emergency lineup of Joel (guitar), Dave Marsh (drums), and Inverness’s own Tim Brennan (bass) reunite to revisit their 2001 album Down at the Khyber in its entirety.

Recorded in 2000 on the top floor of Halifax’s historic “Khyber Building,” the album launched the band onto the national stage, garnering a Juno nomination and critical acclaim in the UK press and beyond.

Tickets for the show are on sale at: www.invernessarts.com/sunset-series and ICCA’s Sunset Series is funded by Canada Heritage, the Province of Nova Scotia, Canada’s Musical Coast, Destination Cape Breton, Music Nova Scotia, and the SOCAN Foundation.