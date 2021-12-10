50 years on a mission

Atlantic Canada is a special place to live, work and explore, with unique wild spaces, rare animals and plants found nowhere else in the world.

When nature thrives, so do people

Nature freely bestows us with recreational and tourism opportunities, clean air and water, protection from storm surges, among other invaluable benefits. According to a recent Ipsos poll, 94 per cent of Canadians say that being in nature helps them relieve stress or anxiety, and 86 per cent agree nature is important to their mental health during the pandemic. Nine in 10 Canadians agree that we must invest in protecting, restoring and caring for natural spaces.

Nature conservation is a direct and immediate action toward lessening the effects of climate change and to preventing the loss of habitat and biodiversity. Taking proactive conservation measures for nature is key for the future of prosperous, healthy and sustainable communities. We need nature now more than ever, and nature also needs us.

For 50 years, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), with the help of its supporters, has conserved critical wilderness habitats near communities throughout Atlantic Canada. It all began in 1971, when Sight Point, NCC’s first nature reserve in Atlantic Canada, was established within Cape Breton Island’s Mabou Highlands. Today and forever forward, Sight Point will continue to thrive and flourish in its natural state.

As a charity, NCC aims to make our communities better by conserving and caring for natural green spaces. Our field work includes land management, forest restoration, combating invasive species, clean-up operations and proactive conservation measures. We achieve our goals through the help of many, from volunteers, student interns and partners.

Connect with nature

NCC’s Nature Destinations program invites you to take a journey through some of the greatest examples of Canadian nature and to connect one-on-one with nature.

NCC’s first conservation site in Atlantic Canada, Sight Point Nature Reserve is located on Cape Breton Island’s Mabou Highlands and 98 kilometres from Port Hawkesbury. Hike the coastal Cape Mabou Highlands, through old farmlands and one of the most beautiful and rugged seacoasts in Atlantic Canada. Explore a network of 17 hiking trails (30 kilometres) overlooking the Northumberland Strait.

Freshwater brooks, wild roses, elderberry and creeping juniper bushes are abundant along the Cape Mabou Highlands hiking trails. At the northerly tip of the trail system await beautiful natural scenery and impressive views of our Sight Point Nature Reserve.

Escape bustling city life at the Shaw Wilderness Park, located minutes from downtown Halifax. Walk in the shadows of towering trees where 40 species of birds live and nest. Listen to the peaceful call of loons, which carry clearly across Colpitt and Williams lakes. Come swim in the glistening lakes and hike the shoreline trails or visit the unique jack pine barrens with its exposed bedrock and granite boulders left behind by glaciers, and a view of the city.

Nature can feed your soul and improve your quality of life. When you support conservation in your community, you make it a better and healthier place for you, your family and your community. Visit NatureDestinations.ca to learn more.

Nature is our ally

This year, NCC celebrates its 50th anniversary in Atlantic Canada with the announcement of the East Coast Nature Fund. With your support, sensitive areas where endangered species and rare plants are at risk will be identified. Your contribution is crucial to land conservation, trail, and site maintenance, mentoring youth through internships, and so much more.

Take a stand for nature by donating to NCC’s East Coast Nature Fund. Learn more and get involved by visiting NatureConservancy.ca/EastCoastNature

Who we are

Since 1962, NCC and its partners have helped to protect 14 million hectares coast to coast to coast. By investing in conservation, we are ensuring that our natural world remains a home for wildlife, a haven for recreation and a vital resource that cleans the air we breathe and the water we drink.

Through strong partnerships NCC works to safeguard our natural areas so that our children and grandchildren will have the chance to enjoy them. To learn more, visit: NatureConservancy.ca.

Conservation highlights:

Conserved ecologically sensitive wilderness and coastal habitats throughout Atlantic Canada:

• New Brunswick (10,200 hectares)

• Nova Scotia (16,800 hectares)

• Prince Edward Island (2,400 hectares)

• Newfoundland and Labrador (5,600 hectares)

Protected habitat for 38 species at risk, including 16 threatened, 13 of special concern and nine endangered.

Established over 100 nature reserves in Atlantic Canada, including our largest site in New Brunswick’s Musquash Estuary (2,200 hectares).

