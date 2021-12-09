ANTIGONISH: The province confirmed that there are 38 new COVID-19 cases being reported today, and 59 cases in total, related to the outbreak at StFX University.

According to a press release issued today by the provincial government, those infected are experiencing “very mild symptoms” because the cases are mostly young people who are fully vaccinated. However, provincial officials expect more new cases in the coming days.

The province said there has been no evidence of spread in classrooms or residences, and no secondary transmission in the community. The province’s investigation found that the majority of spread happened in smaller, private gatherings. Specifically, they assert that most cases are related to those who attended activities from Dec. 2 to 5, both on and off campus.

According to the province, there is an ongoing enforcement investigation but they noted that the university, students, and community have been cooperative and are complying with public health advice, including testing.

To help with finding cases, Nova Scotia Health’s testing centre has increased its hours of operation, the Public Health Mobile Unit will be in the community over the next several days, and take-home test kits are being distributed by Nova Scotia Health and the university.

Public health noted that testing is free and available to anyone who is experiencing symptoms, has no symptoms, has been to a potential exposure site, or is a close contact of a positive case of COVID-19

According to public health, the mobile units will be available for booked appointments and drop-ins at the Keating Centre (at 1100 Convocation Boulevard in Antigonish) until 3 p.m.

The rapid antigen take-home tests will be available for pick-up, and public health asks that people bring identification and their health card, public health noted.

When visiting the mobile unit, public health said people do not need to self-isolate while waiting for results unless there are symptoms or they are directly advised to isolate.

Public health said the testing method is standard PCR swab or swish and gargle for children and youth, and preparation is required for gargle testing.

Last night, StFX Academic Vice-President, Dr. Tim Hynes announced in a Facebook post that the university will now move to in-person and online options for exams.

“Many faculty and students have raised concerns about the university’s plans to proceed with in-person exams during the COVID outbreak,” the post reads. “Other members of the campus community have contacted us and expressed support for proceeding as originally scheduled.”

Because a number of students would not be able to attend in-person exams due to isolation requirements and some faculty and students are “very uncomfortable” taking part in in-person exams, Hynes said the university will allow faculty members to proceed with in-person exams where it is most appropriate. Students who are unable to attend and those who are uncomfortable writing exams in-person, will be able to postpone the exam until January, he said.

StFX will also allow any faculty member to move their exam on-line, or move to a take-home format.

“There is no directive provided by the university to move to on-line or take home exams. It will be an option and at the discretion of each faculty member,” the post reads.

Further details about January exams will be forthcoming, Hynes noted.

Also last night, public health advised of potential exposures to COVID-19.

Public health said at the following locations, the public had “close contact” with someone who tested positive.

This includes GoodLife Fitness (at 26 College Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., on Dec. 2 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., and on Dec. 3 between 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location on those dates, may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 17, public health noted.

Also on the list is Piper’s Pub (33 College Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 2 between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Public health said anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 16.

Spindrift Oak Manor (271 Main Street, Antigonish) is another site, on Dec. 4 between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. At this location on that date, public health said people could develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 18.

Another location is the Candid Brewery Company (88 College Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Public health anticipates that exposure to the virus at this location on that date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 18.

This includes StFX’s X-Ring Celebrations on Dec. 3 and 4, specifically the Charles V Keating Centre on Dec. 3 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., the Amelia Saputo Centre on Dec. 3 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., MacIsaac Hall, Bishops Hall, and Cameron Hall residences on Dec. 3 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., the Golden X Inn – X Ring SuperSUB Event (at Bloomfield Centre) on between 8 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 2 a.m. on Dec. 4. Anyone exposed at those sites on those dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 18, according to public health.

Also at StFX, there is an advisory for Mulroney House (main floor study group) on Dec. 5 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Public health said anyone exposed to the virus then and there, may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 19.

The final StFX location on the list is Morrison Hall on Dec. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., and public health said any symptoms could develop by Dec. 19.

There were potential exposures of minimal risk to the public at the following locations, according to public health.

This includes the Antigonish Nail Boutique (4053 South River Road) on Dec. 2 between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this place and time may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 16, public health said.

Also on the list is the Angus L. Macdonald Library at StFX on: Dec. 3 (second floor cubbies) between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., Dec. 4 between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., Dec. 5 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., and on Dec. 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone exposed could develop symptoms up to Dec. 20.

Another location is the Main Street Café, the Maritime Inn Restaurant (158 Main Street, Antigonish) on: Dec. 2 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., on Dec. 3 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., on Dec. 4 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and on Dec. 5 between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Public health said anyone at the restaurant on those dates and at those times, may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 19.

Vivid Hair & Body (325 Main Street, Antigonish) is another location listed, and the potential exposure took place on Dec. 3 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., public health said, noting that anyone exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to Dec. 17.

Also listed by public health was Pizza Delight (348 Main Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to Dec. 17, public health noted.

Public health said another location is Boston Pizza (133 Church Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 3 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and on Dec. 4 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Those potentially exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to Dec. 18, they said.

There is an advisory for the Snow Queen Restaurant (21 James Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 11:15 a.m. and 2 p.m., and public health said anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to Dec. 18.

Among those listed by public health is the Brownstone Restaurant (244 Main Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and anyone exposed could develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 18.

Piper’s Pub (33 College Street, Antigonish) is another potential exposure site on Dec. 4 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and on between 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 2:30 a.m. Dec. 5, public health said, noting that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on those dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 19.

Also added to public health’s list is Little Cristo’s (332 Main Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 5 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. They said anyone exposed can develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 19.

Public health said there was a potential exposure at the Coldstream Clear Distillery (25 James Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 5 between 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. and anyone exposed might develop symptoms up to Dec. 19.

The final location on the public health list is a campus tour of StFX by student and parents on Dec. 5 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Public health added that any symptoms could extend to Dec. 19.

“Our priority right now is supporting those who are positive and containing any further spread on campus and in the community,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. “The vaccine is doing its job by limiting spread and keeping symptoms mild, so this outbreak is very different from what we’ve seen in previous wave 4 outbreaks. Our concern level is lower because of wide-spread vaccinations and the symptoms we are seeing. It is important that community members and students diligently practice public health measures, especially masking and isolation if need be, and get tested if they have symptoms and attended any of the activities or had interactions with the people involved. A thank you to the people who have quickly come forward to be tested.”