Strait area again witnesses climate crisis first hand

Evidence of a rapidly changing climate hit home recently as parts of Antigonish and Inverness counties were hit hard by record rainfall which created floods that washed away roads and bridges, and forced residents to evacuate.

On Nov. 23, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, calling for up 150 millimetres of rain in some areas, warning that heavy downpours could cause flash floods, water pooling on roads, and flooding in low-lying areas.

Jamie Chisholm, Director of the Eastern District for the Department of Public Works, estimated that between 200 and 150 mm of rain fell in an area extending from northern Cape Breton, to Guysborough and Antigonish counties. He told The Reporter, this was a slow-moving low pressure system that “just seemed to hang over us.”

On Nov. 23, the Town of Antigonish confirmed on its website that Antigonish RCMP evacuated residents of Indian Gardens Trailer Court.

Along with Antigonish RCMP, Antigonish County Rescue was onsite helping with the evacuation, while Antigonish Community Transit helped transport residents, the town said.

The town said it worked with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Red Cross to identify the Antigonish Farmers’ Market as the space for residents unable to stay in their homes due to flooding.

After the water receded, volunteers and residents were on site cleaning up.

On Nov. 27, Premier Tim Houston visited the trailer court to speak with residents, tour homes, and congratulate Aaron Cody for his efforts helping evacuate residents with his boat.

With a state of emergency called in Victoria County on Nov. 24, the Nova Scotia Emergency Measures Office asked residents of Inverness and Victoria counties to avoid travelling on roads they considered “no longer safe,” noting that, along with a few bridges, “several roads were washed away or suffered extensive damage.”

Acting Public Works Minister Allan MacMaster said the storm “hit our province, our people and our transportation infrastructure hard.”

Canada Post temporarily suspended mail delivery for Antigonish, Inverness, and Victoria counties on Nov. 24, noting that flooding made it unsafe for employees.

Meanwhile, the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial cancelled classes at École acadienne de Pomquet and École Beau-Port in Arichat on Nov. 23 and 24.

After a large section of Route 245 in Maryvale was completely washed away on Nov. 23, public works closed the road, and noted that the bridge was also out. Chisholm said as soon as the water level dissipated, crews filled in the hole and the road was reopened.

The temporary closure of the Old Maryvale Road forced students and staff at H.M. MacDonald Elementary School to delay an early dismissal issued by the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 23 for all schools due to weather conditions.

On Nov. 23, Gillis said the SRCE cancelled classes at all schools in Richmond County, Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, and Pleasant Bay School due to weather conditions. She said a power outage cancelled classes at St. Andrews Consolidated School that day as well.

Gillis said road and weather conditions closed schools once again on Nov. 24, as public works issued advisories for five roads in Inverness and Antigonish counties, one road in Guysborough County, and in Antigonish, the town said it was monitoring 12 roads and parts of the town that flooded or were damaged. Crews cleaned catch basins and monitored town infrastructure during the storm, the town noted.

As if the recent floods in British Columbia aren’t further proof that the changing climate is leading to extreme weather, the federal government has numbers to back this up.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the climate is changing now and projections show that it will continue to change in the future. In addition to gradual shifts in average temperature and precipitation, changes in temperature and precipitation extremes, sea level, storm surges, sea ice and other symptoms have been observed and projected, ECCC said.

On average, Canada has warmed by more than 1.3°C since 1948; a rate of warming that is about twice the global average, ECCC noted. All regions of the country have experienced warming during more recent years, they assert.

Canada has, on average, become wetter during the past half century, with mean precipitation across the country increasing by about 12 per cent, according to Environment Canada.

ECCC said changes in the frequency of extreme temperature and precipitation events have been observed in Canada from 1950 to 2003, including more days with precipitation.

Accompanying these changes, there are also significant changes in the numbers of intense precipitation events, the government noted. On average, ECCC said more of the precipitation is falling as rain rather than snow.

Annual total precipitation is projected to increase across the country during the current century, ECCC noted. Due to enhanced evapotranspiration, driven by higher temperatures, they said many regions will experience a moisture deficit despite greater amounts of precipitation.

On the economic side, federal government models suggest that further warming and associated changes in climate will overwhelm systems, causing net economic losses. ECCC said losses to regional and local economies from both extreme weather events and gradual, longer term changes in climate could be severe, and communities that are reliant on climate-sensitive natural resources may be particularly vulnerable to climate change.

This latest bout of extreme weather – along with storms over the past 20 years which knocked out power, featured powerful winds, uprooted vegetation, destroyed roads, wharves and bridges, damaged properties, and included dangerous coastal storm surges – are proof that the Strait area is experiencing many impacts from global climate change.

It has come to a point when calling the situation what it is, is crucial to finding the solution. Given the extreme weather that has occurred around the world, given how industrialized countries continue to pollute the atmosphere with carbon, and the noticeable changes in climate, it is important to call this a crisis.

This is not a conflation of the current situation, nor is it meant to scare people, calling this a crisis is an acknowledgement of reality; that the world is at a stage where drastic environmental improvements are needed, and soon, or it could be too late.

Crisis is the correct word for what is going on now, and if the trends continue, it could get replaced by words like emergency, especially as places like the Strait region continue to experience the fall-out from the rapidly changing climate.