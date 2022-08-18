Arichat Academy registers

As early as 1824 a functioning school existed in Arichat. By 1834, the school faced insurmountable financial difficulties and as a result, the creditors, primarily John Tyrrell, a prominent Arichat merchant, foreclosed on the property, but, instead of closing it, Tyrrell hired two lay teachers. This continued until 1842 when the school was closed for want of a teacher.

In the summer of 1860, Les Freres des Ecoles Chretiennes began teaching the boys at Arichat Academy. In 1865 the provincial government passed an act which designated the Brothers’ school and the O.L.A. convent as high schools. This meant that all teachers were required to take examinations in English; the brothers refused to submit to this. They resigned and were replaced by lay teachers, one of whom was Remi Benoit.

From student number 595 to student number 599 the teacher is Sr. Marie Colombane, and these students were at the Prepatory level. The school year consisted of 195 days. The year was 1932.

From student number 600 to student number 641 the teacher is Sr. Cecilia Marie, and these students were at the Primary level. The school year consisted of 195 days. The year was 1931.

From student 642 to student 672 the teacher is Sister Marie Therese Aurelie and these students were at the Intermediate Level.

