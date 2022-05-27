Things that kids do

When I’m on a worksite, or at a facility doing a workplace inspection, I am always surprised to find new hazards every time I walk through an area, that I hadn’t spotted earlier.

One way to solve that problem of finding things is that I ask the staff if they have any new safety issues that they want to show me.

My niece, Kerry, is a few weeks away from having a second child and that has me thinking of all the things that kids could do around the home that could harm them, and maybe doing a home place inspection to find some of the hazards.

I often babysat for my nieces when they were toddlers and I remember that there were a lot of things that they could get into that I never thought of. The scariest one was early one morning when I found my other niece, who was about two years old at the time, sitting in the centre of the electric range top, crying, with all of the burners full on! I never found out how the heck she ever managed to climb on top of that counter. Her dad made and installed a plywood baby gate that day, in the hallway to her room, with a good hasp which was only accessible from the opposite side.

Areas to inspect around the house for protecting kids

Kitchens: Attach child proof locks on doors and drawers (kids will use them as step ladders) and when cooking, use the inside burners first, with pot handles turned inward. I don’t know what product designer came up with the idea of making dishwasher chemicals look like candy, but it does and those pods are toxic so keep them locked up.

Also, little ones like to help load the dishwasher, so keep knives and forks pointed downward. Small appliances should be kept at the back of the counter with cords away from the edge. Finally, don’t leave little ones unattended in the kitchen, in case there’s some other hazard there that they will find, that you didn’t think of.

Laundry: Here’s one that I can talk about from experience, since I have the small, triangle- shaped scar on my forehead to prove it. Don’t let toddlers be under foot when doing the ironing since they may tug on the cord of the iron.

Stairs: Use baby gates in these areas since falling downstairs is one of the most dangerous hazards around the home. Also, it is safer for kids, or anyone, to walk barefoot upstairs, rather than on sock feet, since socks reduce traction. Toddlers like to run everywhere so teaching kids to use handrails is also a good idea.

Bathrooms: This is another big hazard area for falls, and there are lots of tasty chemicals here (like mouthwash) so don’t forget the baby lock on these cupboards and drawers as well.

Pools: These are kid magnets, so have a fence around them, a locked gate, and don’t let them play unsupervised, near the pool. Also, when using a pool cover, ensure it is strapped down tightly and don’t let kids play on top of the cover (even in winter, since the water may not be completely frozen).

Gardens: We all enjoy helping out in the garden. Buy some tiny gloves for your helpers and make sure that all pointy tools, especially rakes and spades, have their sharp edges pointing downward.

Driveways: These are fun places to play when you are a kid, especially if they are paved. The only safe way to let children play here, assuming you live on a suburban street and don’t have a shared driveway, is to park your car on the street, across the end of your driveway. That way your car acts as a protective barrier for the kids.

Finally, one hazard-finding trick that you might try around your house is crawling on your hands and knees, as if you were a toddler, and seeing what things pop-up in front of you, that you wouldn’t think of, when viewing the world at an adult’s height. Don’t do this one if you’re seven months pregnant, however, that’s probably not the best idea.

James Golemiec is a Canadian Registered Safety Professional with over eleven years’ experience coordinating and managing complex safety systems at manufacturing facilities and performing inspections on project job sites across Canada.

