PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Pirates took their first round playoff series over the Eskasoni Junior Eagles in three straight games, and will now face the league leading Antigonish AA Munro Junior B Bulldogs.

The Antigonish Arena will host the first two games, this Friday (March 11) and Sunday (March 13), both at 7 p.m., then the Pirates are at home at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on March 15 and 18, both at 7:30 p.m.

If necessary, the two sides will return to Antigonish on March 20 at 7 p.m., then they are scheduled for Game 6 on March 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Port Hawkesbury, with the deciding game slated for March 23 in Antigonish at 7:30 p.m.

Pirates coach Tim MacMillan called the Bulldogs a “powerhouse” and favourites to win the Don Johnson Cup.

“Now the Pirates have to figure out a way. We’ll get together with the team and we’ll discuss the way we all feel we need to play, agree to that, and then go play,” he told The Reporter. “Yes it would be an upset, but not impossible, absolutely not, no. We have an opportunity, it starts in Game 1 and we will definitely give it our level best to drag the Dogs into a series and see we if we can win it.”

After not playing any games in a couple of months, the coach said the series against Eskasoni was much needed.

“These were valuable games for us to play because every game was tight. We just get more and more of our legs, hands, head, just everything. Just playing these games and playing under that pressure in tense situations, that’s very valuable,” he noted. “Now we have seven games under our belt, with the regular season and playoffs, and so it starts to feel more normal. You’re more resilient, you’re able to play harder and your body recovers quicker, even when you’re playing back-to-backs.”

The Pirates took Game 1 on March 1 in Port Hawkesbury by a 6-4 score after getting out to a 4-0 lead. Michael MacMullen turned aside 29 shots for the win, while Gregor Yoell had a goal and two assists, and Owen Stockdale had three assists. Danny Gillis and Jack Nielsen both scored twice for the Pirates.

On March 4 at home, the Pirates squeaked out a 5-4 win over Eskasoni after Yoell scored his second of the game with 1:23 left in the third period. Also tallying for the home team was Gillis who recorded three helpers. This time, MacMullen made 27 saves for the victory.

On March 5 in Eskasoni, the Pirates took the series with a 4-1 win after giving up the first goal of the game then storming back with four straight of their own. This time, the offense was spread out as Gillis, Yoell, Cameron Gillis, and Danny MacEachern dented the mesh for the Strait. Matthew Spinella stopped 23 shots in the cage.