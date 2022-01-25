Al MacInnis Sports Centre receives ACOA funding

GLACE BAY: Days after being approved for provincial funding to buy a new Zamboni, the arena here was approved for federal funding.

On Jan. 21, Cape Breton-Canso Mike Kelloway announced a non-repayable grant of $65,427 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood.

According to a press release issued by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), this money will allow the Port Hood and District Recreation Commission to make energy efficient upgrades and accessibility improvements to the facility.

The Port Hood and District Recreation Commission owns and operates the facility which supports many West Cape Breton Island minor hockey teams, as well as the Cape Breton West Islanders U18 Major Midget league, and is home to several festivals and events, ACOA noted.

Port Hood and District Recreation Commission President Lloyd MacDonald extended this thanks to Kelloway and ACOA on behalf of the group, minor hockey and the Islanders organization.

“It’s really, really important to the arena, and to the community, and to the hockey world here in Port Hood that we’re able to continually upgrade the facility, and offer the best we can to our young athletes,” stated MacDonald.

Like the other facilities in western Cape Breton, MacDonald noted that the Al MacInnis Sports Centre is self-funded.

“Anytime there are capital improvements required, they offer some significant challenges,” he said. “We really appreciate the support we’ve received.”

COVID-19 has been hard on community groups that relay on fundraising for capital projects, the MP said, and he is looking forward to seeing the money put into action.

“I want to give you a shout-out, and to all the volunteers, and to all those that play hockey, and to all those who use the facility, or who commit their sweat to that facility, I want to say a special thank you, because you’re making Inverness County better,” he said. “You’re doing it because you care, you doing it because you’re passionate about your area, but you’re doing it because it’s the right thing to do in creating a better Inverness County.”

Kelloway thanked the group, as well as the Municipality of the County of Inverness, for their support, and noted that the commission has played a key role in helping residents access a wellness resource year-round.

“Organizations like the Port Hood and District Recreation Commission are critical to community vibrancy; absolutely important and necessary for community health,” Kelloway noted. “And it’s a place for people to come together, and that’s what we need now more than ever as we get out of this variant and into a better day.”

About a year ago, when Kelloway said he and other MPs were pushing for a new fund to help community groups and non-profits, he said he was happy it was going through ACOA “to make good things happen in the area, because they do that on a regular basis.”

“For these organizations to continue their work, they need strong infrastructure,” he added. “That’s why I’m so proud to be part of a government that understands the importance of supporting infrastructure projects for grassroots, community organizations…”

In a press release issued on Jan. 11, the province announced that among the 2021-22 Rink Revitalization Fund recipients is the Port Hood and District Recreation Commission, which was approved for $51,544 to purchase a new Zamboni at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre.