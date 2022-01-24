ANTIGONISH: As StFX University and the Town of Antigonish anticipate the return of students with in-person classes at the end of the month, the town’s mayor says there will be concern in the community.

“But we will work with StFX to make sure we do our best to mitigate any of the spread that we can. And that’s not just working with StFX; it’s working with the landlords, it’s working with the hospital, it’s working with the RCMP, to make sure we all have a strong partnership to work on it together,” Laurie Boucher told The Reporter.

Not putting all the focus on university students, she explained while yes there are concerns for the return of students, there is equal concern when the student’s aren’t here.

“A lot of people are very hesitant to go out and eat at restaurants, or to shop at the grocery store, or shop at businesses down town, so it’s not just StFX students,” Boucher said. “Omicron is in our community, and we all have to do our best to look after ourselves and to look after our family and our friends, and that is getting vaccinated, wearing your mask when you’re out and keeping social distance at all times.”

There’s a lot of things that can be done as a community to help, the mayor indicated, and she’s asking people to do whatever they can.

Providing her report to council during the town’s regular council meeting on Jan. 17, Boucher advised StFX returned to online classes earlier that day, that’s scheduled to last two weeks before welcoming students back to in-person classes on Jan. 31.

“You’ll probably notice students are trickling back slowly,” she said. “They were encouraged to stay at home until they had to come back to campus, but people living off-campus have every right to come to their home whenever they want.”

While some students chose to return to Antigonish immediately after Christmas, the mayor highlighted StFX is requiring everyone to check-in with the university when they arrive in town. Students will once again be provided a green bracelet to indicate their understanding of the rules, and that they have checked-in.

“We know that this is completely different from the first round of the Delta variant, this is more contagious, on the most part much more milder cases, but much more transmittable,” Boucher said. “So that being said, I do anticipate some numbers, with everybody coming back, but I think everybody has to do their best to keep them and their families safe.”

The mayor said it’s very good news the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) was able to contain the outbreak at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, which is a reflection of the confidence in the hospital staff.

“The frontline workers have been amazing all throughout this,” she noted. “And now they’re not only working through the no visitors allowed, but they’re also working through being short staffed, because some of the staff have been exposed, or have had COVID themselves.”

Throughout the pandemic, which has had an uncertain future almost on a daily basis, one thing that’s been consistent Boucher said has been the diligent and tireless work from the region’s frontline health care workers.

“And I just have to commend the administration at the hospital, to the doctors and nurses and staff that have all done their best to make sure this was contained,” she said. “That’s big for the patients in the hospital, but also for the people that hopefully will soon be able to make some visits to their loved ones in the hospital.”