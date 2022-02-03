Home Community Strait area residents show support for national protest Community Strait area residents show support for national protest By Drake Lowthers - February 3, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp About 35 people held signs, cheered on, waved, and shouted in support as 18-wheelers participating in last weekend’s Freedom Convoy passed by the Addington Forks overpass in Antigonish on Jan. 27. Photos by Drake LowthersIn Heatherton on Jan. 27, supporters with signs displaying messages connected to QAnon, suggested the convoy is fighting for their human rights. Dozens of big rig trucks embarked for Ottawa from Newfoundland in protest of the federal government’s vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers rolled through Antigonish on Jan. 26, and were met with around 35 supporters. The convoy has gained notoriety in the wake of the federal government’s vaccine mandate for truckers, however, attendees acknowledged the concern goes beyond that one issue. A trucker from Newfoundland waves a flag as he passes convoy supporters in Antigonish. The protesting truckers are demanding that the federal government drop the vaccine mandate and $9,470,640 was raised through a GoFundMe campaign. Both adults and children were among those out in the bitter cold to show their support and greet the convoy in Antigonish.