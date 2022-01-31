GLACE BAY: Another community group has been approved for federal funding.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced non-repayable funding of $23,044 on Jan. 26 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Louisdale Lions Club to add to two new heat pumps, a metal roof, a steel entrance door, and exterior siding for the storage facility at the Lions Den.

Noting that this will allow the Louisdale Lions Club to upgrade facilities, while improving accessibility and efficiency, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) noted in a press release that the Lions Den supports the wellbeing of local residents by hosting recreation and training, and serves as the community’s emergency centre.

“The Louisdale Lions Club is more than just a centre for its members, it’s a resource for the entire Louisdale community and surrounding communities in Richmond County,” Kelloway noted. “The Lions Club is known in the community as an organization that gives to other organizations in need, like the Hearts of Isle Madame, it sponsors community recreation events, and hosts events with fun for all ages.”

Beyond fundraising and hosting events, Kelloway said the group has shown leadership.

“The Lions Club has stepped up to protect the community against COVID-19 by partnering with the Family Resource Centre to supply rapid tests to residents,” the MP noted. “The Lions Club in Louisdale is just the epitome of leadership. Your members act in the service of others.”

While announcing the green infrastructure upgrades, Kelloway thanked the club for its efforts.

“You stepped up to the plate before COVID, you stepped up during, and I know you’re going to be there afterwards,” he noted. “This investment is one that’s important to me because we need to reinvest in community organizations, because it’s community organizations and the people within it, that we are asking so much of, and are demonstrating leadership on a daily basis.”

Tommy Samson, with the Louisdale Lions Club, thanked Kelloway and ACOA, noting this project would be impossible without their support.

Samson said their storage facility needs repairs.

“The funds that we’ve secured through this grant application will allow us to upgrade our current storage facility, at what we call Project ’71 site,” he explained. “It’s a barn-style building and it’s in desperate need of repair; a new roof, siding, we’re putting in a new door and a garage door.”

Also in need of attention is the Lions Den, Samson noted.

“It also allows us to upgrade our community centre with the installation of two heat pumps to provide more efficient heating and cooling in all four seasons, so we’re greatly appreciative,” he said.

Kelloway added he has been talking to the Lions Club since he was first elected and looks forward to future partnerships because he believes in the work they’re doing.

“I know over the last number of years, we’ve chatted on how can we work together to make some good things happen for the club,” he added. “I’m glad we could help here, and it’s because of collaboration, honestly, and it’s because of your hard work, and the membership’s hard work. There is no funding announcement if there is no Louisdale Lions Club and the work you’re doing. It’s felt, I can tell you, it’s felt far and wide.”