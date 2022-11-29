TORONTO: There have been plenty of highlights in the eclectic career of Andrea England including, most recently, the release of her first Christmas song.

The Sand Point native recently chatted about the genesis of “Jolly Melancholy Christmas,” along with other developments in her thriving Toronto-based career in entertainment.

Even though she and her family make their home in Canada’s largest city, England’s connection to her beloved Guysborough County has remained unwavering; the people, including friends and family, and experiences of her youth continuing to influence her life and career.

“It actually came out of a request from Chuck (Boudreau) at East Coast Countdown,” she told The Reporter of “Jolly Melancholy Christmas.”

England remembered the host of the popular radio show; one produced at Port Hawkesbury-based 1015 the Hawk, asking her to contribute a holiday tune for seasonal play.

“I had written a few for other people, but I hadn’t done anything of my own,” she said.

With that seed planted, England began thinking about what type of Christmas tune that she wanted to pen and eventually perform.

“I wanted to be honest,” she said of turning her focus to reflecting the reality of the season; everyone’s Christmas is not always ‘holly and jolly,’ but often bittersweet and challenging.

With every tune that she pens, England explained, “I like to keep it real, as much as possible, in songs and in life.”

She noted that what became “Jolly Melancholy Christmas” – a slow, thoughtful guitar ballad – delved into the loss that she and her family have experienced over the past couple of years.

“When I think of Christmas, and the holidays, the first one is always the hardest when you’ve lost someone. Every first without them is hard, not only for me, but for all of us,” England added.

She explained that the season can be “very hard” and “complicated” for people.

Shortly after receiving the request from Boudreau, she came together with friends and collaborators, Liz Rodrigues and James Bryan, for a scheduled writing session.

“They’re both very sensitive, emotionally tuned-in people,” England said.

She floated the Christmas tune idea, they both liked it, and so it remained on her musical radar.

“They thought that I should do one,” she added.

Over the following months, they worked on the tune, with Rodrigues recording an initial demo.

By last summer, England remembered Bryan suggesting, “Let’s give it a try.”

And the rest, as they say, is history.

She explained that she couldn’t imagine doing it alone, describing her collaborators as not only immensely talented, but also “great people.”

Along with writing and recording “Jolly Melancholy Christmas,” not to mention continuing work on other new and existing projects, England made several visits to the east coast, including four over the summer months. Those visits focussed mainly on spending time with ailing friends and family.

During those emotional times, she experienced the love and strength of many people she adored; marvelling at the spirit they showed in such trying times.

“It inspired me,” England said, noting how she felt inspired to write during one of those stays.

With help from long-time educator Miles MacDonald, who passed away only two weeks ago, she connected with Emmy Alcorn and Mulgrave Road Theatre.

“I just needed to write,” she explained of her mindset.

During what became a week-long “retreat” at the venerable location on Main Street in Guysborough, the words began to flow; writing sessions sandwiched by moments of soaking up the picturesque view and welcoming visitors.

“It was a tremendous time for me,” England said.

One of the products of that experience is the title track for her upcoming EP Evidence of Love, which is earmarked for release in May 2023.

“It is super personal,” England said, in describing the content of the album-in-the-works.

She also cherishes the opportunity to work with acclaimed engineer Hill Kourkoutis, who is the first female to win a JUNO for that field.

“She does everything with such talent and care,” England said.

She explained that the follow-up to Lemonade and Hope & Other Sins is a collection of old love songs.

“It is very nostalgic,” England offered.

Along with working on the new collection, she continues to host “Four Chords & the Truth,” a widely acclaimed Toronto-based songwriter series she created a few years ago.

No matter where she is, including on stage in Toronto, or making a song-writing trip to a mecca, such as Nashville, her east coast roots are never far from her heart and mind.

“The support I receive from back home is incredible,” England said.

She added, “I am always grateful.”

For more information about England and her career, including where to find “Jolly Melancholy Christmas,” visit: andreaengland.com.