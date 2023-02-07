ANTIGONISH: An associate professor in the education department at StFX University says when she reflects on her own education, Black History was not something that was celebrated.

“Black people have had a direct impact on Canada and what we know as Canada today,” Wendy Mackey told the large gathering at the African Heritage Community Launch in the Bloomfield Centre at StFX. “But that hasn’t always been the case and we haven’t always been seen. So to be able to stand up here, as a faculty member at StFX to greet you on Feb. 1, the first day of African Heritage Month, it is truly an honour.”

In addition to community members, elected officials, and university students, the launch event was attended by local elementary school kids and Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) representatives.

Co-hosting the event with Mackey, was Tara Reddick, who is a StFX employee, current Bachelor of Education student and a proud mother of four Black children, who include her eldest, Dondre, who is leading the white and blue by averaging 16.5 points per game on the hardwood this season with the basketball X-Men.

“As a young Black girl going to school here in Antigonish, there was no celebration of African Heritage, there was no teaching in our history books, and certainly no African Heritage Month Launch,” Tara said. “Although we have this opportunity, we understand there is still much more that can be done to make sure African Heritage is celebrated and reflected in all areas.”

Photos by Drake Lowthers

Wendy Mackey (left) and Tara Reddick were co-hosts of the African Heritage Month Community Launch in Antigonish on Feb. 1.

This year’s theme, “Seas of Struggle: African Peoples from Shore to Shore” recognizes the resilience, strength, determination, and impact of people of African descent from the shores of Africa to the shores of Nova Scotia, with the Atlantic Ocean being the everlasting connection. The theme recognizes people of African descent as global architects and designers of civilization, advancement, and change.

In addition to the two co-hosts, StFX President Andy Hakin, Tara’s mother Lorraine, Warden Owen McCarron of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, and Councillor Andrew Murray of the Town of Antigonish provided comments.

While Murray read the African Heritage Month proclamation that both municipal units passed during their regular monthly council meetings in January, McCarron indicated after three years, it was great to be back celebrating African Heritage together.

President Hakin echoed the co-hosts’ sentiments that it was an absolute joy to be a part of the community launch of African Heritage Month.

“It is important that we collectively embrace this shared history that we have,” he said. “It’s a history that’s filled with Black achievement, accomplishment, and indeed impact; it’s a multi-generational history of strength.”

Hakin suggested during the month, it’s important to take the time to listen, but more importantly, to share what was learned hearing, and he acknowledges, that as an institution, StFX still has work to do.

The beat of the African drum was contagious during the launch of African Heritage Month at StFX University.

Lorraine, who was married to the late Wilf Reddick, has four children, 17 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She still works as a student support worker and is seen as an inspiration within the local community as someone who laid the foundation for other Black women in the community.

“The long-standing history of our people is something I am very proud of,” she said. “African Heritage Month provides us with another opportunity to celebrate our culture, our legacy, our achievements, and contributions of our people, past and present.”

Over the years, Lorraine explained the African Heritage Month celebration outgrew two former locations in the Town Hall and the People’s Place Library before finding a comfortable location on the StFX campus, that would accommodate the ever-growing support from the Antigonish community.

Mackey suggested a lot of people in the Black community owe Lorraine a lot as she’s one of the unsung Black heroes of the province.

“I cannot think about African Heritage Month in this part of Nova Scotia without thinking of Lorraine Reddick,” she said. “You’ve made it possible; you have made sure our voices have been heard in the school systems, for everybody’s children.”