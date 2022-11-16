Sports Another Loney Bowl for StFX By Drake Lowthers - November 16, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The StFX X-Men remained undefeated and repeated as Loney Bowl champions after defeating Mount Allison 21-14 on Nov. 12 in Antigonish. Photos by Drake LowthersThomas Bentley celebrates with the turnover belt after making a last-minute interception to seal the deal for the X-Men in the 2022 Subway AUS Loney Bowl. Devaughn Blackwood checks with a referee if he’s lined up onside during the Subway AUS Loney Bowl. The X-Men defetaed the Mounties 21-14. Zechariah Willems was locked in during the third quarter of the Subway AUS Loney Bowl. Nathan Cayouette, with a full face of war paint, finished the AUS Loney Bowl with one solo tackle. Loney Bowl MVP Ben Harrington was all smiles after his team’s 21-14 win over Mt. A on Nov. 12. Defensiveback Ethan Mastin indicates StFX has possesion of the ball after the defense recovered a Mounties’ fumble. Kyle Rutter throws up three fingers in celebration after winning his third Loney Bowl after his team’s 21-14 win over Mt. A on Nov. 12.