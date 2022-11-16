Another Loney Bowl for StFX

By
Drake Lowthers
-
The StFX X-Men remained undefeated and repeated as Loney Bowl champions after defeating Mount Allison 21-14 on Nov. 12 in Antigonish.
Photos by Drake Lowthers
Thomas Bentley celebrates with the turnover belt after making a last-minute interception to seal the deal for the X-Men in the 2022 Subway AUS Loney Bowl.
Devaughn Blackwood checks with a referee if he’s lined up onside during the Subway AUS Loney Bowl. The X-Men defetaed the Mounties 21-14.
Zechariah Willems was locked in during the third quarter of the Subway AUS Loney Bowl.
Nathan Cayouette, with a full face of war paint, finished the AUS Loney Bowl with one solo tackle.
Loney Bowl MVP Ben Harrington was all smiles after his team’s 21-14 win over Mt. A on Nov. 12.
Defensiveback Ethan Mastin indicates StFX has possesion of the ball after the defense recovered a Mounties’ fumble.
Kyle Rutter throws up three fingers in celebration after winning his third Loney Bowl after his team’s 21-14 win over Mt. A on Nov. 12.