MP’s office working on residency status of prospective doctor

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council has rescinded a motion after meeting with a doctor who has expressed an interest in working in the region.

During the Nov. 8 regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie said a recent meeting with Dr. Atul Chhokar, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, CAO Terry Doyle, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, and the MP’s senior staff discussed the doctor’s permanent residency status.

“Fortunately, they’ve taken that up,” MacQuarrie told council of the MP’s staff. “That’s where they’ve gone and that’s the direction we’re coming from.”

During the October meeting, MacQuarrie had town council agree to send a letter to Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson encouraging them to expedite Chhokar’s medical licence to practice medicine in Nova Scotia.

MacQuarrie told the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Oct. 4 that the doctor is from India, trained in Ukraine, and moved to Cape Breton last May.

MacQuarrie said there were plans for Chhokar’s fiancée, whose speciality is anesthesiology, to move to the town in December or January.

Pointing out that the doctor lives in Port Hawkesbury and has been involved with the local Strait2Ukraine group, MacQuarrie added he would be a great asset to the town.

Noting that town council still supports the doctor living in the town and working in the Strait area, councillors voted unanimously to rescind the motion requesting the correspondence to provincial officials, in light of the new development.