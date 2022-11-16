PORT HOOD: Inverness County will borrow money and help groups in an attempt to get more generators in facilities around the municipality.

Special Projects Coordinator Melanie Beaton told the Nov. 10 meeting of Inverness Municipal Council in Port Hood they are under a “tight timeline” to apply for funding under the provincial Community Generator Program.

“The goal of the program is to provide assistance to community centres for the purchase and installation of generators so that when the need arises, they are able to serve as a gathering space for community members,” she told council. “At this time, only applications from organizations that manage facilities, which have been designated by their municipalities as comfort centres, are eligible to apply.”

Eligible applicants have to be a registered Nova Scotia not-for-profit society in good standing, a federally registered charity or not-for-profit corporation in good standing, a Nova Scotia legion, own the building where the generator will be installed, or maintain a long term lease of at least five years with the owner of the property, Beaton said.

Ineligible applicants include private sector organizations, federal and provincial governments, hospitals or health facilities, education institutions, and individuals, said Beaton.

“Eligible work includes the purchase and delivery of a generator, electrical upgrades by a certified electrician, site prep work, installation and connection to a fuel source by a certified technician, repairs to existing generators and/or infrastructure related to the operation to the generator, as well as professional advice on the location, size, and power requirements,” she noted.

Beaton said the total project cost is $1.2 million, with $922,000 from the province, and $278,628 from the municipality.

“The province will contribute; their contribution will not normally exceed 80 per cent of the total estimated project cost, and their contribution won’t exceed a maximum of $50,000, whichever is the lesser,” she explained. “Money would be delivered in two installments; 80 per cent would be delivered upon approval of the funding and 20 per cent upon receiving the final report.”

Because the deadline is Nov. 17, Beaton said municipal employees are working to get estimates from groups for the application.

Beaton said some fire halls across the municipality already have generators, including Inverness, Mabou, Port Hood, Glencoe Station, Port Hastings, and Judique.

“These all have generators but none have been officially designated as a comfort centre by the municipality,” she said. “Some of these have opened as a comfort centre during recent events, going back to Hurricane Dorian.”

As for other facilities, Beaton said they are using $65,000 as a general estimate.

“Some places have estimates collected; we are working with other places to collect estimates at the moment. For right now, we’re putting a general amount in,” she noted. “Because we’ve done quite a few of these projects in the past few years, we have a good idea of an amount.”

Beaton said they have been in contact with non-diocesan community centres interested in becoming comfort centres.

“One of the other program criteria is the services that we offer at the centre if a generator is installed,” she said. “So we’ve been building out a check list of what the capacity of the centre is; can it be warming station, does it have a kitchen, does it have washrooms, does it have shower facilities, access to WiFi, what does that look like?”

According to their list, Beaton said they are looking at generators for: the Cranton Cross Roads Community Centre; the Margaree Fire Club; Inverness Centre for the Arts; the Inverness legion; the Blues Mills Volunteer Fire Department; the Lake Ainslie Volunteer Fire Department; the Whycocomagh Volunteer Fire Department; the Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department; the Whycocomagh Waterfront Centre; the Glencoe Station Hall; Port Hood Food Bank; the West Mabou Hall; West Bay Road Volunteer Fire Department; Glendale Community Centre; North Mountain Cultural and Recreation Centre; Judique hall; and the Creignish hall.

“We are anticipating that the province may not ever offer another program like this again so the thought was to go kind of strong with these applications and try and improve access to comfort centres for residents,” said Beaton. “To try and put as many in as we can to take advantage of the program, and work with community groups to do this.”

To get as many funded as possible, council first passed a motion to designate the listed facilities as comfort centres.

“What it’s basically doing, this approval, is giving staff the ability to work with these community groups because we only have a week to try and get in as many applications as we can, and get the estimates in, and have the authority to put these in and let the province decide what they’re going to fund,” said Beaton.

Then council approved a motion to fund the project by increasing the emergency measures grant to $300,000.

“The funding to community comfort centres would only be contingent upon provincial community comfort centre application approval,” noted Beaton.

Because $135,000 allocated in the capital budget for sprinkler system upgrades cannot be used this year, council agreed to spend that money, plus the remaining $165,000 from operating reserves.