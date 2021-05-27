MULGRAVE: The Town of Mulgrave has adjusted its public meeting schedule, removing its committee of the whole session, and opting to go with two full council meetings each month.

Councillors made the change during their regular monthly council meeting on May 3.

Mayor Ron Chisholm told The Reporter the motivation behind the change in schedule was one of convenience.

“We decided to eliminate the committee of the whole, to go with full meetings twice a month,” he said. “If we can hash it out at the table, why not finish it out right then and there.”

After confirming with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing that this move was feasible, the town saw this as an increase in value as it now provides them with more access to decision-making capabilities.

“Sometimes it was three weeks before we got back to the table, and if we can hash it out that night, we’ll just finish it off,” Chisholm said. “That was our biggest thing instead of having to wait three weeks to come back to the table and make your motions.”

He said they’ve been looking at it for a couple of months and finally pulled the trigger.

“We sat there at the table a few times and hashed things out and couldn’t make a motion,” Chisholm said. “And everybody was on the same page, just wanted to get it passed through council and have it done.”

He indicated, that for the most part, they’re a small council and when they’re done hashing it out at the meeting, they’re pretty much ready to make the motion and push it forward.