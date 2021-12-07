Antigonish Bulldogs beat Strait Pirates twice

STRAIT AREA: The Antigonish AA Munro Junior Bulldogs beat the Strait Pirates on the road and at home in recent Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League action.

On Dec. 3, the Bulldogs skated to a 7-1 win over the Pirates at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, outshooting the home side 49-21 in the process.

Luke Baldwin, Will Fitzsimmons, Connor Doherty, Sam Grant, and Sam MacNeil each had two points for Antigonish, while for the Pirates, Gregor Yoell was the lone goal scorer.

Two nights later at the Antigonish Arena, the bulldogs shutout the Pirates 4-0 as Cody MacEachern turned aside 20 shots.

Assistant captain Ryan MacLellan recorded assists on all four Bulldog goals.

On Monday night, the Pirates were blanked 5-0 on the road against the Sackville Blazers, despite firing 42 shots on goal.

With the wins, Antigonish improves to 15-1-1 on the season, good for first place in the Sid Rowe Division, while the Pirates’ record sits at 7-6-1, putting them in third place in the same division.

In addition to their record, Bulldogs Fearghus MacDonald (33 points), Sam Mattie (30 points), and Jake MacDonald (27 points) are among the league’s top five scorers.

For the Pirates, Michael MacMullen is the fourth ranked goaltender in the league with a 5-3 record and a Goals Against Average of 2.35.

Antigonish is scheduled to face the Liverpool Privateers this Friday (Dec. 10) at the Antigonish Arena, with a start time of 7:30 p.m., then they travel to face the Pictou County Scotians on Dec. 12.

The Pirates are slated to host the Cumberland County Blues on Sunday, Dec. 19.