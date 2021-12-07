UPPER AFTON: The proponents looking to build a local renewable energy centre will host a community information session later this month.

On Dec. 16, EDF Renewables Development Inc., a market leading, independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy will be hosting a public meeting at the Heatherton and Area Community Centre, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to have conversations about their proposed Upper Afton Renewable Energy Centre.

The onshore wind development that would be located south of the community of Upper Afton in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, would have a capacity of 90 megawatts (MW).

“EDF plans to submit the proposed Upper Afton Wind Energy Centre into the Nova Scotia rate base procurement request for proposal that will be released in the upcoming weeks,” Jérôme Dagenais, EDF’s development coordinator said. “If approved, the 90 MW project will interconnect to Nova Scotia Power’s existing transmission lines running across the project area.”

While the proposed Upper Afton Renewable Energy Centre is still in the early stages of planning, and all project information is preliminary, as of now, the project’s plans will be to include 16 or 17 turbine locations.

Dagenais advised the public community meeting is being held as part of the early community engagement requirements of the RFP, and it will present details about the Upper Afton Renewable Energy Centre and its proposed connection line.

“Representatives of EDF will be available to discuss the project,” he said. “Should the Upper Afton Wind Energy Centre be awarded a contract, the project would need to obtain all required permits and approvals and (would need) to conduct any further required community engagement activities.”

As the project planning continues, EDF has already indicated their plans to host additional community engagement sessions, as the project develops, to be as transparent with the process as possible.

“Our global development experience ensures that we are the trusted partner to develop, build, operate and maintain any renewable energy product,” Dagenais said. “Our goal is to develop, build, and operate the Upper Afton Wind Energy Centre to meet this high standard of success.”

The development team, he said, is looking forward to meeting with local residents during the Dec. 16 open house to share more information about the project and its benefits to the local community.

“The nature of our business directly benefits the environment, but our commitment doesn’t stop in the field,” Dagenais said. “It is a critical part of our culture to take environmental initiatives wherever possible in our host communities.”