PORT HAWKESBURY: A Richmond County senior who stood trial on a charge of sexual assault has been found guilty.

Joseph Valma Samson of Arichat received 18-months probation and must register with the Sex Offender Registry for 10 years, after a judge found the 69-year-old guilty on one charge of sexual assault.

Following a pre-trial conference on March 29, Samson received his sentence in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Nov. 25.

“The charge was sexual assault,” Chris Hansen, the senior director of strategic communications with the Nova Scotia Prosecution Services told The Reporter. “The victim was under 18 at the time of the offence.”

The sexual assault charge came from an incident that occurred on Aug. 4, 2020.

His case opened in court on Oct. 13, 2020 to have his charges read, he returned to court on Nov. 10, however it was adjourned. Samson’s next court appearance was on Dec. 8, 2020 when he entered an election-and-plea hearing, at which time he pleaded not guilty.