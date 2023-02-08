PORT HOOD: The municipality was asked to enter the debate over a proposed golf course that could use a portion of the West Mabou Beach Provincial Park.

During the committee of the whole session on Jan. 26 in Port Hood, Nadine Hunt, with Save West Mabou Beach Provincial Park, addressed council about the park’s values and the “threats” it faces.

In 1983, the provincial government expropriated the 532 acres that make up the park to establish a public recreational area because of “concerns that private development interests might cut off to the public an area that has always been accessible,” according to Hunt.

Hunt said a proposed development in 1988-89 was stopped by the Department of the Environment, and in 1999-2000 a local campground owner tried to get part of the land for a golf course which was turned down, with the Progressive Conservative government of the day declaring the area a “natural environment park.”

“So now it is a park, and we think it is protected, but along comes Cabot in 2017/18 with plans to take much of it for a golf course,” she told council. “This was rejected by the Liberal government of the day for the same reasons. And here we are again.”

Hunt said West Mabou is considered a core park.

“Only 10 per cent of all the province’s parks are core parks, there are only four on the island of Cape Breton, there is only one in Inverness County and it is the (West Mabou Beach Provincial Park),” she stated. “And it is only the core parks that count towards Nova Scotia’s 20 by 30, that is our commitment to protect 20 per cent of our landscape by the year 2030. These core parks are the crown jewels of the park system in the province, and we have one in our own backyard.”

Biologists, geologists and government, non-government, and university experts say it is a priority ecosystem for conservation with a unique type of gypsum, dune forests uncommon in Nova Scotia, an extensive dune system, and the park is home to 18 threatened or endangered species, said Hunt.

“These 18 species are just a small sample of the richness of life found in the different habitats making up the park,” she said. “Our beach, unlike some of our neighbours, has never been closed due to pollution. This healthy water sustains the aquaculture industry that is flourishing within our harbour, it supports a thriving fishery both in and out of the harbour, and it provides excellent quality groundwater.”

Hunt pointed to 2019 statistics from the Department of Communities Culture Tourism and Heritage on why people come to Nova Scotia.

“Overwhelmingly you can see they come for the natural experience coastal viewing, hiking and scenery,” she stated. “And it is the people who come here for these reasons that eat, sleep, gas up, and dine in our local establishments supporting our local businesses. Where is golf on this chart? Three per cent of people who come here would like to golf, or 97 per cent don’t…”

Hunt then brought to council’s attention a municipal tourism brochure with the headline “Nature at its Best.”

“Why is there an expectation that we would willingly sacrifice our ‘nature at its Best,’ world class, natural environment park so Cabot can have yet another golf course? How regressive is that?” she asked. “A golf course here? If you or I made one pass through the dunes with an ATV we would be subject to a fine of up to $2,000 plus have our machine confiscated, yet this golf proposal would turn our peaceful, pristine, and healthy environment into a noisy dusty construction zone for years as it strips away 95 per cent of the dunes and decimates the overall habitats making them devoid of life and soul.”

Hunt said putting up nesting boxes to compensate for the destruction is a poor example of environmental mitigation.

On the issue of water usage, Hunt estimated that golf courses use 200 million gallons a year.

“Where is the water coming from?” she asked. “If it comes from the water table what happens to the wells of the folks in West Mabou? And if the golf course can’t get enough water, are we, as taxpayers of this county expected to truck this water to them, day in and day out, month after month? And what about the quality of the water?”

According to Hunt, Cabot Golf refuses to tell Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster what chemicals and fertilizers they plan to use.

“But we know that golf courses use huge amounts,” she noted. “With the onshore and offshore winds here, these pesticides are going to drift, just like salt spray, onto the beach, onto the beach goers, and to the homes and hayfields of folks on both sides of the harbour. These pesticides leach into the soil, these pesticides leach into the water poisoning the oyster beds and harming the fishery in and out of the whole harbour, and these pesticides leach into the groundwater polluting wells.”

Noting she is not engaging in fear-mongering but reality, Hunt said this debate has become “a great source of anxiety for people.”

“With all due respect to council, this is your responsibility,” she stated. “In 2001 the Supreme Court of Canada upheld a ruling that municipalities have an obligation to the health of the inhabitants to restrict the use of pesticides. I would ask council later to comment on the pesticide policy in this county.”

Hunt noted that Cabot Golf Co-Founder and CEO Ben Cowan-Dewar proposes to lease the land and instead of paying the province money for a lease, he would use the money to pay the community groups $125,000.

“You don’t pay taxes on leased land. Zero property taxes would come to the municipality,” she stated. “This amounts to about $10,000 per month, or to put it another way, that’s about 2.5 hours of golf for the whole month, a laughably low amount for such a beautiful coastal property. So to clarify, he would pay nothing for the land, he pays no property tax, and he gets a tax write off for his donation to the groups; sweet deal for Cabot, but not such a sweet deal for the county.”

For decades volunteers have been looking after this land to keep it special, said Hunt.

“So you have to ask yourself, who walks into a community, looks at this special place and says, ‘this suits me, I want it and I am going to take it,’” she said. “And yet he persists in his single-minded pursuit of our little wedge of public coastal park despite having millions to go out and buy his own land. Who does that?”

Hunt added that the park is for the people, not the rich.

“This jewel of a property that is in our own backyard, was not set aside, saved and looked after to become a private playground for the fly in fly out wealthy, it was set aside for the people and all the other living things that are found within it,” she added.

Cabot Golf’s proposal, which hasn’t been made officially to the province, would request a land lease Scotia for one-third of the park that’s located 30 kilometers south of their Cabot Cliffs and Cabot Links courses in Inverness.

Cabot Golf Co-Founder and CEO Ben Cowan-Dewar told The Reporter last month that since the fall they’ve been having conversations and sharing their vision with the community to gather feedback.

Cowan-Dewar said a lot of good questions came out of the discussions, which provided them an opportunity to listen and ask questions.

Noting Cabot Cliffs was built on protected sand dunes, Cowan-Dewar said the company is not seeking to unprotect the park. He said the one-third section of the park that’s being proposed for the course is the farthest point away from beach access.

Cowan-Dewar said some residents, organizations, and businesses are “really excited” for the economic development, investment, creation of jobs, and to see Mabou have the same success as Inverness.

According to Cabot Golf’s community liaison and former Premier Rodney MacDonald, the municipality has seen a 43 per cent increase in revenue between 2012 and 2022, as far as commercial and residential revenue, which is a direct correlation with the investment Cabot Golf made in Inverness.

While Inverness County lost five per cent of its population in the 2015 census, the population in Inverness went up “between two and three per cent,” said MacDonald.

MacDonald said the project can help address the housing shortage in the municipality, and for an example, he pointed to the amount of mixed use housing that is, and has, gone up in Inverness.

Speaking on the $125,000 that would be earmarked each year to local community organizations, MacDonald explained that will make the difference long-term for their community, given the aging demographics.

Inverness Warden Bonny MacIsaac responded to the presentation following the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Feb. 2 in Port Hood.

“The Municipality of the County of Inverness does not have jurisdiction over provincial parks, roads, bridges or other assets,” MacIsaac said. “The West Mabou Beach Committee brought their concerns to council. Council committed to passing along their concerns to the provincial government. Council also committed to reach out the province to gain information on the status of the park and if there are any current applications requesting the use of the park area.”