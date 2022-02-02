ARISAIG: An Antigonish County man says it feels good to finally be getting his entire life back, and he will once again be helpful, something he wasn’t able to while he fought through a mysterious illness.

Daniel Ross’ life slowly got turned upside down two-years-ago following a skiing accident that left him with severe head trauma; the only issue was that the trauma’s true extent wasn’t initially felt on that day.

While doing a trick on the freestyle park at Ski Wentworth, he was thrown down on his head, and although he didn’t feel great, it didn’t stop him from finishing the day on the hill with his son.

“I fell skiing and it was a really complicated way I fell, and it was by surprise, the basic type of trauma was chin-to-chest,” Ross told The Reporter. “I was pinned chin to chest, that day I had a pretty bad headache and my neck started to be sore a bit, but I was able to finish the ski run and everything.”

It also didn’t stop him from traveling to British Columbia with his wife Shauna, and friends for a ski trip the following week. While in B.C., Ross tried to complete a cliff jump, made an error and resulted in a stiff landing, but once again finished the day and the remainder of the ski trip.

The weeks that followed, however, he began to become tired and wasn’t his usual spry self.

“I was in the type of physical shape that I’d want to be in for the rest of my life, I was running casually every morning, I was skateboarding, I was skiing lots. Things were going good for me, and it kind of hurt me a bit,” Ross said. “Because every time I went to the doctor, I was a thing of health, and the things that were ailments for me were things like headaches, tiredness, feeling unwell, sore neck muscles, all these things the doctor couldn’t see and just had to listen to what I said.”

He explained he knows there are race and gender inequalities within the health care system, but as a middle-aged white male, when he said headache, it meant he was complaining, or chronic fatigue meant not trying hard enough.

“They would say ‘You just don’t want to feel well,’ instead of saying ‘Oh you’re not well, you want to be better,’ it was ‘You’re feeling unwell because you’re stressed,’” Ross said. “When I started realizing that, I started to change my tactic when it came to all the doctors I would meet.”

To worsen an already bad situation, the arrival of the COVID-19 global pandemic impacted the Antigonish-based screen-printing business, Ross Screenprint Ltd., that he created when we was only 16-years-old, with business own over 90 per cent.

In regards to COVID-19, he was unable to visit his doctor in-person, and after trying different strengths of antibiotics, he was finally able to see a doctor, however nothing came out of that appointment.

“I started getting very tired, I was able to stay awake until after supper, but that was about it,” Ross recalled. “Then I got extremely bad fatigue and I was sleeping about 18 hours a day. I remember going to a doctor’s appointment, and they said I should be trying harder.”

The next day, while on one of his morning runs with his friend, he turned his head and that resulted in his neck locking and him not being able to breathe.

“I stopped having chronic fatigue that day, but I started slurring my words and I developed breathing apnea,” Ross said. “Like people when they breathe funny when they’re sleeping, I had that, but during the day.”

By Sept. 22, 2020, he was completely bed ridden, he couldn’t stand up, and if he tried, he would experience worse symptoms than he did when he was just lying down.

After nine months of suffering, he saw his first neurologist, who “took a couple swings at it with guesses,” but by December, he started to experience dystonia, seizure-like episodes.

“That’s when I started to try to solve the puzzle myself. I still didn’t have an official diagnosis,” Ross said. “When I was lying in my bed all the time, I knew for a fact, that I was going to do something to change that.”

As business started to pick up again, to help his overworked staff, he would go into the office on the weekends, and for a few hours, he would set a mattress beside the press and slowly work on orders one t-shit at a time.

To maximize operations at his business, he set up a horizontal office to continue his work, using mounted overhead computer monitors and a clear plexiglass shelf for paperwork.

Completing some research of his own, based on his personal symptoms, he figured he had a Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) leak; a condition that occurs when the CSF fluid leaks through a hole or tear in the spine.

“I started researching people on the planet earth who had similar symptoms as mine, in the past, once I found them, I would follow their story,” Ross said. “And for Canadians, I only followed one to the end, and she died.”

After making a video of his symptoms and posting it to an online doctor’s forum, he received response from a B.C. doctor, advising him to put a neck brace on to see if him symptoms dissipated, and surprisingly, they did.

Ross was then told he should look into Craniocervical Instability (CCI), something that wasn’t offered in Canada.

“When I was told it was instability and to look into it in the states, because we just don’t address it in Canada. When she said that, I knew I wasn’t going to spend all my days in bed here,” he said. “When I spoke to the doctor, I knew I only had one chance out of this.”

Wanting to be a “normal dad” for Christmas morning in 2020, he stayed in bed until his family was ready to open gifts, then he went downstairs, sat up and watched his kids open gifts.

“I acted normal,” Ross said. “We didn’t even finish opening the gifts and I went into seizure and had to take drugs to get me out of the seizure.”

On Dec. 28, 2020, Ross saw a neurologist who recommended him getting a second opinion, because they didn’t know what was wrong with him, as on paper he was a healthy individual. And after waiting another four months to see the second, he received a call to inform him it was cancelled because of COVID-19, the day before it was supposed to happen.

“I don’t blame the doctors here for not knowing what I had, I certainly am disappointed there was no curiosity for the traumatic symptoms I had,” Ross said. “I had a seizure in the hospital, my hands were paralyzed by my waist, locked up looking like a T-Rex, my face was paralyzed, I was unable to talk, the muscle spasms kept moving down, my body was completely out of control.”

He indicated the service he received was being strapped to a stretcher and placed under a fluorescent light for two hours, because there were no rooms available.

“I was in bad shape right there at the hospital, it just didn’t seem like a big deal, and it gave me confidence that if I was going to get out of this, I was going to have to figure it out by myself,” Ross said. “All I could get was another test. I kept getting tested for random things forever and as time went by, my symptoms started to line up, really good, with instability.”

Contributed photos

This was the incision in Dan Ross’s neck after he underwent surgery in New York to fuse his C2 and his C1 to his skull.

On Jan. 7, 2021, he applied to be seen by one of the three doctors who treated CCI in North America, New York’s Dr. Paolo Bolognese. As suspected, Dr. Bolognese found Ross had 20 of the 22 symptoms, and although he couldn’t officially diagnose him without seeing him in-person, the doctor believed he would benefit from this procedure.

They scheduled the surgery date for Sept. 22.

“I got my video consult from the doctor, and he told me I wouldn’t walk again until I was fused,” Ross said. “He was in New York and I couldn’t really get there easily because of poor health.”

Another issue at hand would be the cost, as being a Canadian without insurance, the surgery would cost in excess of $207,000 USD, and for MSI to cover the costs, he was required to have a referral and diagnosis from a Canadian neurologist, something he didn’t have.

In a Hail Mary attempt, Ross made a public request asking for assistance in getting that diagnosis from a neurologist in Nova Scotia, except it didn’t happen in time.

“I only had five months, to see a neurosurgeon in Nova Scotia, and that wasn’t enough time, so I lost that appointment,” he said. “I pushed as long as I could. I tried to get funding from Nova Scotia, I would have been the first Canadian patient to ever get this surgery paid for.”

Ross suggested he thought he would be the first person to have this surgery paid for, however as hard as they tried, he didn’t even make an application to MSI.

“I couldn’t get a doctor to send a referral letter to me because they suggested against the surgery,” he said. “I still don’t think any doctor in Nova Scotia, or Canada for that matter, should care about the condition I have, because it was so rare, but they shouldn’t stop you in accessing health care somewhere else.”

Now if Ross was going to follow through with the surgery, he would need to pay for it out of pocket; it wasn’t a question for the small business owner, husband, and father of three, as getting healthy was his top priority.

“All of my life I’ve been doing so much for Nova Scotia, I just thought Nova Scotia should take care of me, I tried,” Ross said. “The current premier and the current health minister were campaigning at my house. The premier actually caught me as I fell in-seizure, I just thought, damn it, I can get this funded in Nova Scotia, like I didn’t feel bad asking, because Nova Scotia should invest in people like me.”

Despite not having any success in trying to get his surgery funded, support came his way in spades.

“When you say it’s so inaccessible money-wise, my wife and I, had a lot of discussions about it, my sister Lynn was ready to go with a GoFundMe page,” Ross said. “And as soon as I found out I wouldn’t get a chance to apply for MSI, we released the fundraiser, and our goal was to make it so that we wouldn’t have to sell any property to get me fixed.”

The GoFundMe page was created by Ross’ sister with an aim of raising $125,000, but what happened next was something nothing short of a miracle. In a matter of days, $127,112 was raised through 828 donations before Ross had it shut down.

“We just wanted to try and find a way to scrape by,” he said. “And then we just got totally surprised by the support, it was absolutely incredible to see it.”

After making his way to New York, Ross was officially diagnosed with CCI, and on Sept. 22, he underwent the surgery which fused his C2 with his C1, and his C1 to his skull, using the settings they got the day prior in the traction test, in which they found the sweet spot where he could talk, see, hear, and feel good.

“That was Phase 1 of the story,” Ross said.

Even though the necessary precautions were taken during the surgery, which lasted almost eight hours, he still had bacteria that entered into his brainstem that caused meningitis.

“That’s the second part of the whole thing,” he said. “Because of that, I had a whole other health issue.”

While the fist surgery saved Ross’ life, because as he put it, not being able to breathe, he definitely would have died from his condition as his symptoms were very serious and very scary.

“But getting the infection and almost dying, the second time, that would have been really crappy after going through all this, and solving the puzzle,” he said. “It would have been really crappy to have died, so I’m really happy to be alive.”

Only five days after his surgery, Ross walked out of Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital and headed home. While only being able to move a maximum of five hours a day, he got to Nova Scotia on Oct. 2.

Despite being able to walk out of the hospital, his recovery wasn’t all smooth sailing.

“On the way back from New York, I went delirious. My support team, which was my wife, her friend Karen, and my friend Allan, who was driving, all thought I was going loopy on the drugs, but it was likely the infection,” Ross said. “They switched me to over-the-counter muscle relaxant and got me off the hard drugs, thinking that’s what was playing with my head. I took Alieve, I’m allergic to Ibuprofen, so the Alieve and me didn’t agree and my intestine started to bleed.”

While at home, Ross passed out and landed on his face, resulting in two black eyes, and was unconscious from the fall. His wife found him with his head jammed up against the door, keeping in mind he just had his surgery to stabilize his skull back onto his spine, she was required to push him into the bathroom, in order to open the door.

“I got into an ambulance, while I was at home I had no fever at all, I get into St. Martha’s and they put me into one of the ICU rooms,” Ross said. “They were getting tests ready, when they discovered my fever, they knew my history of recently being in New York, so they put me on antibiotics and that’s what saved my life.”

An orthopedic surgeon from Halifax, Dr. Oxner, admitted him into the QEII and an MRI found a 12-centimetre-wide sack of infection inside his brainstem, and 300 millimetres of infection was drained out.

Ever since that procedure, things started to change for Ross, he began to feel better each day, continued to do well along his recovery, and even had his antibiotic IV removed on Jan. 17.

“My brain swelling has gone down, I’m in the clear, and I’m being taken care of very well, I’m being watched,” he said. “I’m still in a collar, so I wear a collar to keep my head straight, so that the fusion can set.”

He indicated while he can still do things like re-guttering his cottage, like he did last week, he’s hoping in a few weeks, he’ll get the go ahead to take the collar off. On top of that, he will need to wait a full year from his surgical date to start participating in sports again.

“So that day I fell skiing, I should have died, or I should have had a slightly sore neck,” Ross said. “The grey area between those two scenarios is so small, and out of all the research I’ve done, there have only been two humans that have had the same condition due to trauma.”

He now goes to bed excited for the morning and can’t wait to be awake again.

“For that whole time prior to that, I just wish I could be asleep,” Ross said. “And I just wanted to miss everything, it was the complete opposite.”

Dan Ross credits his wife Shauna with carrying the load for the whole family during his medical journey.

One thing, he refused to miss was his son’s graduation from Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish in June 2021.

Noting that it stalled his family’ life, the person it effected the most was his wife Shauna who carried the load.

“I can’t even describe what she’s done for me, and I don’t even know what else she’s done for me to keep this house going, it’s just un-ending what she would have done,” Ross said. “I couldn’t carry my plate to the kitchen after supper, that effort penalized me with more symptoms later.”

As for where he is on his recovery, the father of three suggested he’s impressed that he got here so quickly.

“There’s not many people who had this condition that got out of it in two years,” Ross said. “I know I have some healing ahead of me, but I’m the fastest story I’ve ever known of getting solved and I’m really proud I got there.”