Health care worker receives unwanted mail containing strong language, misinformation

ARICHAT: The warden wants the public to know about a recent incident involving a health care worker.

During the Jan. 24 regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council, Warden Amanda Mombourquette relayed a call she received recently from a constituent.

“She’s a health care worker in our county who reported that she had received an unwelcome newspaper, she called it, in her unsecured mailbox, private mailbox, which is considered her private property, and not a Canada Post box,” the warden told council. “The publication really bothered her because I don’t think many other people received it, although I have since learned that at least one other did. It used very strong language to spread misinformation and advised people to ignore public health advice related to the pandemic.”

As a health care worker, Mombourquette said the constituent found it very troubling, especially since it was dropped off on a Saturday when she was not at home.

“I checked with both our Canada Post locations here and the mailing did not come through their normal processes, so it was obviously dropped into her mailbox,” Mombourquette recounted. “The fact that publication did not go through the proper channels at Canada Post to get into the mailbox, is problematic.”

The warden told The Reporter she saw a portion of the mail-out, which she described as containing “intimidating language.”

“I realize that during this pandemic, not everybody shares the same viewpoint, but at the end of the day, our health care workers are on the frontlines feeling the burden of this,” she stated. “When one of them reaches out to me – because she’s received this kind of publication, with misinformation and aggressive language, and we have many, many vulnerable people in our communities – she didn’t know how far that distribution went. I’ve only heard of two places where it has landed, however, we just don’t know how it was distributed and how many. She was concerned because of the nature of the language, and the misinformation in it, and just wondered if there was something that council could do as a public service announcement, just to reassure people that there are places that you can get good and reliable information to continue to protect your own health, and the safety of those around you.”

Although there is nothing the municipality can do, the warden said she wants to let the public know because of the level of concern expressed by the health care worker.

“If you see things like that in your mailbox, you shouldn’t be scared or change what we’re doing to keep each other safe, and to keep ourselves safe,” she stated.

In response to a question from District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson, the warden added that the resident does not have more information.

“People are stressed right now, and I think we just need to remember to be patient and kind, and leave room for people to do what they need to do to protect themselves,” the warden told The Reporter. “To me, it felt like almost an invasion. I would strongly encourage whoever did drop that in the mailbox to reconsider how they are expressing their views in the future.”