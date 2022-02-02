WHYCOCOMAGH: A video posted on social media led to a search of a home and the arrest of 35-year-old Pictou County resident Jeremy MacKeznie for firearms offences.

On Jan. 10, the Inverness County District RCMP began an investigation after a video was posted to social media depicting a man, at a business on Whycocomagh Mountain Road in Whycocomagh, “waving a handgun around in a reckless manner.”

“The police were not aware of the incident prior to the video being posted to social media,” Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter via email. “The video formed part of the investigation and aided in identifying the man that was arrested.”

According to an RCMP press release issued today, the video allegedly showed the man using an “over capacity magazine.”

“An overcapacity magazine is one that has the ability to hold more than either five rounds for a long gun or 10 rounds for a handgun,” Marshall explained. “Magazines have pins in them that prevent them from being loaded with more than (the) above noted number of rounds and in the video, it appeared that the magazine was overcapacity.”

According to the search warrant request, which was provided by Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court, the RCMP confirmed that MacKenzie captured the video using his personal cell phone and uploaded it to social media. The warrant request stated that MacKenzie “was in possession of what was believed to be an unpinned high capacity magazine, a prohibited device. The magazine was inserted into a firearm which MacKenzie was handling in a careless manner. MacKenzie’s actions in the video, and by his own admission, to police on Jan. 13, 2022, suggested that MacKenzie was intoxicated at the time the video was captured.”

According to the search warrant application, “while waving the firearm around, MacKenzie briefly pointed the firearm at (William) Haverstock’s head, causing Haverstock to flinch, momentarily close his eyes, and move his head away from the muzzle. MacKenzie was quite vocal during the video, saying such things as: ‘I just go where the gun tells me to go.’”

The warrant request also noted that, “near the end of the video MacKenzie took a large drink of what was believed to be liquor and then started to become physically ill. The video ended at this time.”

During the investigation, the application said the RCMP learned that MacKenzie served in the military for over 14 years, and had Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from serving in Afghanistan. They said he moved from Saskatchewan to Nova Scotia shortly before Christmas.

When questioned, the application asserted that, “MacKenzie did not recall any of the events from the video as he was hammered at the time the video was captured.” The RCMP said MacKenzie, “thought the contents of the video were good for a laugh,” and he denied any knowledge of the firearm he held.

“When asked about the high capacity magazine, MacKenzie responded ‘don’t they sell them like that?’ and said the high capacity magazines could be purchased as pinned,” the warrant request reads.

On Jan. 26, the RCMP said they executed the search warrant at a home at 68 High Street in Pictou and seized five restricted firearms including rifles and handguns; one unrestricted firearm; prohibited magazines; ammunition; body armour; a duty belt with an attached holster and magazine pouches; as well as cellular phones.

According to the warrant application, the RCMP was specifically looking for a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 firearm and a Glock 17 firearm, along with the other items.

At the request of police, MacKenzie turned himself in to the Pictou RCMP Detachment prior to the search warrant being executed and the RCMP said he was arrested without incident.

The RCMP said MacKenzie was later released on conditions, which include not possessing any firearms, weapons, ammunition or explosive substances. He will be facing charges of careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place, police said.

MacKenzie is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on May 30.