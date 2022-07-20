Morley Googoo found not guilty of sexual assault

SYDNEY: A former Assembly of First Nations (AFN) regional chief has been found not guilty by a judge of sexually assaulting a woman at his We’koqma’q First Nation home almost a decade ago.

Judge Shane Russell acquitted Morley Googoo of the sexual assault charge in Sydney Provincial Court on July 8.

According to court documents, in Russell’s decision, he stated that the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt its case that Googoo had “violently sexually assaulted” the woman in March, 2013.

“The issue is not which is more believable, or even which one is telling the truth or something closest to the truth,” the judge said in his verdict. “It’s whether or not, on the evidence considered as a whole, there’s reasonable doubt with respect to any of the essential elements of the events.”

The 53-year-old, who served nine terms as chief of We’koqma’q First Nation before serving three terms as the AFN’s regional chief, was removed from that position in 2019 following numerous investigations that he was bullying, harassing, and discriminating against women at the reginal and national level.

Googoo’s trial was held over two days in April at the Wagmatcook Provincial Court. On April 22, the trial heard from the woman accusing the former AFN vice-chief of sexual assault who testified she felt strange after drinking a soft drink he provided her on the night of the alleged encounter.

The woman, who can’t be identified due to a publication ban, told the court she visited Googoo at his home to discuss the opportunity to bring an anti-violence program aimed at youth to a First Nation community, when she was sexually assaulted.

As the Crown’s only witness, the woman testified she didn’t immediately remember the sexual assault and only stated to remember details of the alleged assault years after through flashbacks and nightmares before she filed an official complaint with the RCMP in 2020.

Googoo, who testified in his defence, denied the sexual assault, telling the judge he was rarely ever home while serving as the AFN regional vice-chief and when he was, he was never home alone.

The former chief testified he was regularly assigned on AFN business trips and for the month in question, March 2013, his defence used social media posts and pictures, along with flight, hotel, conference agendas and other travel documents, as evidence.

During the trial by judge alone, the court also heard previous testimony from Googoo’s ex-wife, his son and a neighbour, who is a relative of the family, .

Russell explained in his decision he accepted the evidence Googoo submitted in his defence regarding his whereabouts when the alleged offence occurred.

“When I examine the evidence in the matter as a whole, including the evidence of the complainant together with the evidence presented by the defence, including evidence of the accused, which I have accepted and considered together, I must find I have a reasonable doubt as to whether or not the allegation occurred.”