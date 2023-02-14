Health care recruitment, retention efforts in Antigonish get funding

ANTIGONISH: The provincial government announced $100,000 to help recruit and retain health care professionals in the Antigonish area.

In a press release issued on Feb. 10, the province said the Community Navigation and Physicians Retention Services Association, which is a partnership of the Town of Antigonish, Municipality of the County of Antigonish and St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation, will receive funding for activities that include a community discussion series, new health care professional welcome packages, lunch and learns with family medicine residents, and a health care recognition day.

“Our association’s goal is to bring together the community in a coordinated effort to support the integration and retention of health care workers and their families,” said Meghan MacGillivray Case, Chair of the Community Navigation and Physicians Retention Services Association and Chair of the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation. “We are very grateful to the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment for this funding, which will allow us to continue to help our community provide a welcoming and supportive environment for our health care workers and their families.”

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said the groups “stepped up” up to sell their community to health care workers.

“I believe, and the government and the premier really believe, that communities know best the assets that they have and how they want to promote the area, and really what their needs are,” she told The Reporter.

The funding is from the government’s new Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment Community Fund, the province said, noting that 28 groups across Nova Scotia applied and more successful applicants will be notified in the coming weeks.

The fund is worth $2 million, the province noted.

“Some folks have recruitment, but at this time, they didn’t have a project they wanted to move forward, and then other communities did,” said Thompson. “We expect that there will be similar funding going forward in the future.”

Thompson, who is also the MLA for Antigonish, said the recruitment fund grew from discussions the department had with community groups.

“It’s really important that we see ourselves all as recruiters in the community,” she said. “The money that was awarded to them was really around making promotional videos, or being able to host events for residents, or nursing students. It’s really as a community engaging health care workers on what their community had to offer. It didn’t matter the size… the nursing school didn’t necessarily impact it because there’s work happening through the employers and things. This was really an opportunity to enable communities to brainstorm and create their own promotional materials, their own approaches, their own plans around how they can market their community, or have welcome events.”

After travelling across the province, one take-away for Thompson was that recruitment is a family consideration as well.

“We want communities to be able to wrap their arms around families,” Thompson added. “Sometimes there’s the singular health care worker but they come with families, so how do we support families settlement as well? As a community can we recruit the family, while the physician, nurse practitioner, health care provider is looking for the opportunities for them?”

Despite some achievements, Thompson said her government still has a lot of work to do.

“We do have to do some work, as a government, around retention,” she said. “This is one strategy, we need a number of different strategies around how we recruit and how we retain, and those are things that we’re working on, particularly as we get closer to budget time.”

The province said organizations could apply for up to $100,000 from the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment Community Fund under community identified projects, community readiness supports, or both. To be eligible, community organizations had to be a registered society, association, non-profit or charity, and they added that municipalities and chambers of commerce were also eligible.