ANTIGONISH: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish has heard from the Minister of Public Works on a petition regarding gravel roads in Ohio.

Glenn Horne, the municipality’s CAO, read correspondence from Kim Masland to council during the regular monthly council meeting on June 14.

“The new gravel road improvement program is certainly a step in the right direction, (it will) significantly improve the condition of some of these roads,” Masland said in her letter. “There are over 9,000 kilometres of gravel roads in the province, and approximately 700 kilometres in Antigonish County alone.”

The minister advised the province would be assessing the roads in the Ohio area with other candidates based on a number of things, including existing conditions and the road’s development.

“Until this occurs, every effort will be made for annul maintenance activities to keep these roads in an acceptable state of repair,” Masland said. “Thank you for bringing your concerns from municipal council to my attention.”

After Horne finished reading the letter, District 3 Councillor and Deputy Warden Hughie Stewart provided a quick comment.

“That’s the first time we have got an answer back on the gravel roads in writing, in forever,” Stewart said. “I’d say they’re going to take it seriously.”

Following the meeting, McCarron told reporters Masland’s correspondence was welcomed around the council table.

“Obviously there are a lot of dirt roads in Antigonish County and that petition went in back a while ago,” McCarron said. “It’s nice to get a response back from the minister’s office and obviously our council and all our councillors who have dirt roads, and most do in their districts, are concerned with the condition.”

Antigonish County houses close to 10 per cent of all of the dirt roads in the province, which the warden suggested was a significant number for a small municipality.

“We know there is a lot of work that needs to be done and we want to work closely with Nova Scotia Public Works to ensure we get as much work done on dirt roads in Antigonish County as possible,” McCarron said. “It goes on the list with others and staff with public works will determine the need and will do an assessment of other roads in the county, so hopefully there will be a positive outcome for those residents along that section of the road.”