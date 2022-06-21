JAMES RIVER: The Riverside Speedway hosted the kickoff event of their first full season since 2019.

Located in James River, the 1.3-mile asphalt oval is the largest outdoor entertainment venue in eastern Canada. The main events taking place on June 19 were the Pro Stock RJ Poirier Heavy Equipment 150, along with the East Coast Mini Stock Tour, and Maritime League of Legends.

The Pro Stock event wasn’t without multiple crashes and a bit of controversy, as all results from the Pro Stock are currently unofficial and under review by race officials.

Photos by Adam McNamara

Officials and racers prepare to restart after an accident on the track.

As cars hovered around 100 miles per hour during the Pro Stock Races, spectators watched a unique set of events unfold, only four laps remained when Craig Slaunwhite, Greg Proude and Dylan Blenkhorn who were the top three, had to restart due to a caution involving numerous leaders on lap 147.

Not long after the restart Blenkhorn and Slaunwhite collided with each other, causing another caution, while simultaneously taking both drivers out of the race.

With only a few cars remaining in racing condition at that time, officials decided to call the race on lap 149. Kyle Reid was declared winner, with Matt Vaughan and Nicholas Naugle coming in behind.

Pictured is Kyle Reid (centre) with his team who he says helped him achieve his first place win.

Reid, who says this win was a long time coming, lives in Fort McMurray, Alberta and is originally from Sydney. He says the races these days are very competitive, largely due to the speeds and close proximity the drivers reach.

“The only real gains that you’re going to make is on the restart, when the tires are cold, or you catch somebody sleeping or something like that. So, it’s very very competitive and we had some adversity right off the bat,” he says.

Reid says he has a knack for coming back after adversity. Proving this when his oil filter went, sending a red flag and placing him at the back, part way through the race. Making his way toward the lead, he says he was very fortunate to be in the position he was during the last two laps, during the wrecks.

“My natural instinct with those situations is to just get through them as quick as you can. A lot of people’s first reaction is to back out of the fuel or hit the brakes and I don’t know why, but I’ve always been able to get out of those situations if I went faster or was more aggressive,” says Reid.

He says his job as a heavy duty truck hauler helps him with the physics of knowing when to stop and control the weight of his vehicle, he says he also has a knack for getting through tough situations.

“Stopping is not your first or second option in my job, so that contributed a lot,” Reid says.

Reid says even though he knows a few people protested the win, he’s quite confident he’s keeping first place.

“I can’t see them doing anything about it. I’d be shocked,” he stated. “If they were to go back, number 99 and 67 were involved in the wreck and the guy in fourth on the outside of me, he ran into those guys too, all at the same time. So, he wasn’t going to be able to continue.”

After the two leaders in the last lap crashed and with their cars unable to finish the race, an altercation ensued between both drivers on the way back into the pit area.

Reid says there’s a lot of effort, passion and time that goes into these races and sometimes these situations bring out some heated moments.

“They got together and coming into the pit the 99 car stopped, went back and there was an altercation that went on there. And then the 67 actually backed up to get away from him and ran into the tow truck. And then when he went ahead he actually hit the guy driving the 99 car and put him on the hood and it kind of erupted from there,” he recounted. “It was an extremely rare turn of events for sure.”

Prior to the Pro Stock Race, the East Coast Mini Stock Tour and Maritime League of Legends began the afternoon of racing. Matt Watson won the Mini Stock, with Kody Quinn and Andrew Warren coming in second and third. In the League of Legends, Danny Chisolm placed first, Gage Gilby and Owen Maher followed.

Pictured is Tim Webster, Race Director for the East Coast Mini Stock Tour.

Tim Webster, is the Race Director for the East Coast Mini Stock Tour, he says they’re actively looking to increase the number of cars racing the Mini Stock series.

“We encourage anybody with a four-cylinder car that races on any track to come and race with us.”

He also encourages potential interested racers to look into the rules and contact them before showing up. All the information can be found online.

“We go to different tracks around the Maritimes, so we always encourage the local track that has similar cars to come and race with us.”

Now staff and racers are planning and preparing for the biggest event of the year, the IWK 250 Super Race on July 21 to 23.

Between all the races Reid takes part in, he looks forward to this one the most.

“It really is like our Daytona 500,” he says.

Practice runs for this event will begin Thursday July 21. The Auto World Sportsman Series 100 and Cross Roads Legend Tour start at 7 Friday evening, with the Pro Stock Races happening on Saturday.

Tickets for this event will be made available later this month.

The next event for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is June 25 at Scotia Speedworld.