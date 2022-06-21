ANTIGONISH: Councillors heard from a member of the community who was in favour of consolidation.

However, Mike Lynch wants to see financial consolidated statements from the Municipality of the County of Antigonish to prove that it’s in the best interest of residents of the town and county before he feels he has all the available information.

“I consider myself somewhat in a privileged position to ponder the ongoing saga of Antigonish county and town consolidation. I’m a displaced Cape Bretoner and I fell in love and married an Antigonisher,” Lynch told council. “It appears at this stage, there’s a hiatus in the consolidation process and I think that’s good. If nothing else, this interlude allows us to settle down our emotions.”

Lynch’s comments were made during the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on June 14. While people are “calming down” it’s time for everyone to reflect on what they have all learned and also to consider what is really important to them going forward as everyone has their concerns and issues, he said.

“I want to make sure that you understand in my position as a business owner, financial matters are right up there,” Lynch said. “After reflecting on many conversations I’ve had and participation in several consolidation presentations, together with others related to a plebiscite, it appears what initially felt was going to be a rather innocuous slam dunk process has hit a bit of a bump.”

Lynch suggested there are two keys steps that take place during any significant event, like consolidation, first there have to be all the facts, and secondly, those facts have to be communicated.

“And I think in our case, we have fallen down on those two steps. And I’d argue we need to get the process back on track,” he said. “I think the one thing that’s been learned by everyone here, is that people are really engaged in this process and rightfully so, it’s monumental.”

Addressing the missing piece of information, Lynch wants to see financial statements to back up the benefits of consolidation.

“You don’t put a $30-million deal on the table and not expect a certain portion of the population to understand what the heck is going on,” he said. “I’d like to see a capital budget. What’s important to the county and what’s important to the town.”

Lynch indicated he is in favour of consolidation, and while he doesn’t necessarily want a vote on the matter, he also doesn’t want to make the whole exercise a slam dunk.

“I sincerely feel at this stage that it’s unfair and certainly unwise to continue with this monumental process without taking into the account the risk of failure. Especially in this day and age,” he said. “I appeal to the council, let’s use this interlude time to address the lack of (financial) statements. I feel very strongly that a lot of the criticisms in the consolidation would disappear.”

Lynch suggested it’s not in the best interest to make the decision based solely on a simple leap of faith, which is something it appears to be.

“Anybody that’s against consolidation, just doesn’t have the necessary information. If you put it out to vote today, the county would probably eject it 60-40,” Lynch said. “I still maintain financial statement would go a long way to convince influencers, like me, to say it’s not a leap of faith.”

Following the meeting, Warden Owen McCarron told reporters Lynch made a number of good points during his presentation.

“It’s important to hear what the community is saying, and this is another piece of that. So we’re certainly going to make sure we have adequate responses to some of the concerns raised,” McCarron said. “We haven’t firmed up an actual timeline, we said it will likely be sometime in the fall, we’re not sure the exact date. We have to wait for the report to come back to council and have a chance to look at that and feed it back out to the public.”

Speaking on the mechanism to get the report in question out to the public, the warden stated that hasn’t been decided yet by council.

“Council, when we have a chance to review the report, we will have an opportunity to decide what we feel might be the best way to get that information back out to the community,” he added. “We’ll take some time to reflect on the report when we get it, then work towards those ends.”